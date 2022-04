COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man is among three suspects charged in connection to a pursuit on Thursday that ended with the death of a northwest Ohio police officer. Zachary Love, 21, is charged with receiving stolen property and failure to comply in connection to the incident that killed Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis. Court documents obtained by 10TV show Love is from the east side of Columbus, near the Pickerington area.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO