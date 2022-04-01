ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

1 dead, another injured in East Nashville shooting; suspects sought

By Ethan Illers
 12 hours ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in East Nashville.

Metro police say the shooting happened near the intersection of Maxwell Avenue and Gallatin Avenue in the parking lot of a soon to open 7-Eleven convenience store. Tywane Miller, 39, and his 29-year-old female passenger were driving out of the parking lot in a black Toyota sedan at 3:30 p.m. Friday when a white Ford Flex suddenly blocked them in.

At least one person got out of the Flex and fired at the Toyota. Miller was shot and died at the scene while his passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries to her jaw and hand; she was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

After the shooting, a police officer saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The Flex fled onto the interstate at a high rate of speed. An officer pursued the vehicle before ending the pursuit due to the potential of putting other drivers in danger.

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center interstate retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike. No one was injured on the interstate.

The three occupants got out of the Flex and went onto the westbound lanes of I-40 where they carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV. One of the suspects pistol whipped the driver of the Subaru; the driver was not seriously hurt, police say.

Carjacked Subaru Forester (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

Police say they are still investigating the motive surrounding the shooting.

No more information on the suspects was released.

Anyone who has information on the shooting should call police at 615-862-8600 .

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

