N.J. man, 25, dies after being found shot on porch

NEWARK, N.J. -- A police-involved shooting is under investigation Tuesday in Newark. As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, it all started with a report of a stolen vehicle. Police responded to a home where the vehicle was parked, and when they approached, they say someone behind the wheel tried to drive into them, leading one officer to fire at the car. One man inside the vehicle was shot."Just heard a couple shots, that's all," one resident told Duddridge. "I want to say like 10."Residents on Lyons Avenue woke up to the sound of gunshots early Tuesday morning. At 6:30 a.m., police were called...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 17 DAYS AGO