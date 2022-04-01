ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

N.J. man, 25, dies after being found shot on porch

By Noah Cohen
 13 hours ago
A 25-year-old Newark man was shot and killed Thursday night in the state’s largest city, authorities said. James Westbrook-Daye was found by police suffering from gunshot wounds on the porch of...

Related
NJ.com

Teenager found dead with gunshot wound inside N.J. home, authorities say

A teenager was found dead from a gunshot wound Thursday night inside a Trenton home, a Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson told NJ Advance Media. Police were called to the Liberty Street home just after 9 p.m. and found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, the office said. The boy, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

3 Arrests, 1 Day: Newark Police Crack Down On Gun Violence

Three gunman were arrested in a series of separate incidents across Newark in just one day, authorities announced. Among them, Ewing's Deion Brison, 26; Newark's Daniel Molloy, 48; and Irvington's James Mitchell, 23; were arrested on various charges, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said. Brison was running...
NEWARK, NJ
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR, NC
Daily Voice

Deadly Elizabeth Hotel Lobby Stabbing Leads To Bergen County Man's Arrest: Prosecutor

A Bergen County man is facing various murder charges in the stabbing death of a Brooklyn resident earlier this week in Elizabeth, authorities announced. Javan Johnson, 30, of Bergenfield, stabbed 37-year-old Marlon Pantin at the Country Inn & Suites around 1 a.m. on Monday, March 21, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said. Sources tell Daily Voice Pantin was stabbed in his chest.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

Gunman Wanted In Deadly Shooting Nabbed Blocks Away: Police

An 18-year-old man who fled the scene after gunning down a 19-year-old victim in Reading was in police custody as of Sunday morning, authorities said. Wilson Ventura-Cruz is accused of shooting the unidentified man on the 1400 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Reading police said in a release.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Body Found In Jersey City (DEVELOPING)

A homicide investigation was apparently under way Thursday, March 17 in Jersey City. Developing reports say a 38-year-old woman's body was found on the 250 block of Clinton Avenue. Authorities confirmed there was an active investigation but it was not immediately clear who was handling that. No details were released...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Caught on Cam: Gunman Fires Shots Into Parked Car, Kills Driver

Philadelphia police announced a $20,000 reward as they released surveillance video over the weekend that they say shows two men wanted in the killing of a driver shot while sitting in his parked car outside of a city recreation center earlier this month. Police officers rushed to a parking lot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PennLive.com

Facebook feud led to fatal shooting of 9-year-old in N.J. apartment courtyard: police

Sequoya Bacon-Jones brought home every permission slip from school: STEM classes, cooking classes, track and field, cheerleading. She wanted to do it all, her mother said. If you met the 9-year-old, you’d never forget it, because she loved to make people laugh and smile, her grieving mother Sacha Bacon-Jones said Wednesday. “That was her thing, once you leave her, you’re gonna remember her the rest of your life.”
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 1 Airlifted In Fatal South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

One person was killed and another critically injured in a South Jersey crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. on Friday, March 11 on Route 206 in Southampton, initial reports said. In addition to one fatality, a victim was being airlifted to an area...
ACCIDENTS
CBS New York

Newark police open fire on suspect accused of driving stolen car at officers

NEWARK, N.J. -- A police-involved shooting is under investigation Tuesday in Newark. As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, it all started with a report of a stolen vehicle. Police responded to a home where the vehicle was parked, and when they approached, they say someone behind the wheel tried to drive into them, leading one officer to fire at the car. One man inside the vehicle was shot."Just heard a couple shots, that's all," one resident told Duddridge. "I want to say like 10."Residents on Lyons Avenue woke up to the sound of gunshots early Tuesday morning. At 6:30 a.m., police were called...
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

Two people caught on video going through pockets of man who was dying after being shot

Two people have been caught on security footage going through the pockets of a dying man who had just been shot on the streets of Philadelphia. The 38-year-old man was shot three times in the chest after getting into a fight with another man in Hunting Park, a neighbourhood in North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night. A third man pulled out a gun from the waistband of his pants during the fight and shot the victim, Chief Inspector Scott Small said during a press briefing, Fox 29 reported. As the victim lay dying on the pavement, the two men...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC New York

NYC Boy Eating in Car WIth Aunt, 8-Year-Old Shot Dead as 5 Attackers Leap From Vehicle

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Brooklyn Thursday evening while sitting in a parked car — an unintended victim after a group of men opened fire, police said. The boy was with his 20-year-old aunt and a 8-year-old relative, as the three had pulled over near East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush just before 8 p.m. to eat, police said. That's when men exited a sedan, and numerous shots were fired.
BROOKLYN, NY
