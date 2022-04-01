ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm and sunny start to the weekend

By Travis Michels
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 13 hours ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Skies remain clear across Denver Friday night with seasonal lows in the lower 30s. Sunshine is here for Saturday, which means some warmer temperatures. Highs make it to the upper 60s with a light southerly wind.

Light snow moves into the higher elevations on Sunday morning with extra clouds across the Front Range. With that passing system, Denver won’t see any precipitation, but highs will be slightly cooler in the upper 50s.

Clouds linger on Monday with highs near the 60-degree mark. Another system brings light snow and rain to the mountains and southern Colorado on Tuesday. Winds will be breezy with little chances for rain in Denver as highs reach the upper 50s.

Spring weather outlook sees drier conditions for most US
Gradual clearing is expected on Wednesday with the coolest highs of the week, in the lower 50s. Mainly sunny skies return for Thursday afternoon with seasonal highs. Friday finishes off the week with abundant sunshine and highs near 70 degrees, perfect for opening day for the Rockies!

