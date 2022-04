LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A worker at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York has been arrested. According to a release from NDCS, Nicole Eliker, 40, a corporal at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, was arrested Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol for unauthorized communication with a committed offender. The person with whom she is accused of interacting is currently on parole supervision.

YORK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO