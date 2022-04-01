ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New research shows what it takes to make society change for the better

By University of Maine
Phys.org
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people try to make society change for the better. The real challenge is how to get good solutions to scale up for major change. New research suggests that social change may depend on the relationship between beneficial behaviors and policies. The research, conducted by the University of Maine,...

phys.org

Phys.org

Research shows climate cooling affects how human societies thrive or decline

Human civilizations depend on the climate. Changes in climate affect the production of food and other resources that support our populations and economies. Paul Hooper, alumnus and adjunct associate professor of anthropology at The University of New Mexico, recently published Human Social Complexity Was Significantly Lower during Climate Cooling Events of the Past 10 Millennia in Cliodynamics: The Journal of Quantitative History and Cultural Evolution. The research confirms that human civilizations thrive or decline depending on the climate around them.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Gaps found in research on 'climate gentrification'

Climate change, and policies related to it, are displacing vulnerable communities. But a new analysis of research on this phenomenon—called "climate gentrification"—finds that there is a lack of long-term research that examines these issues. What's more, the analysis finds that members of vulnerable communities under study are not being given a voice.
ENVIRONMENT
psychologytoday.com

How Narcissists View Their Romantic Partners

Those low in narcissism tend to enhance their partner early in their relationship, but high narcissists don't. Narcissistic individuals, particularly men, tended to have partners who viewed them especially positively early in the relationship. The partners of narcissists may be missing out on the key relationship benefits of being enhanced.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
#Climate Change#Social Change#University Of Vermont#The University Of Maine
InsideHook

What Else Is Climate Change Making Worse? Allergies.

Sometimes, describing climate change as an existential threat doesn’t feel specific enough. Its effect on different aspects of everyday life is widespread, but it’s also difficult to understate just how many things it effectively makes worse, from agriculture to winter sports. And if you’ve ever kept an eye on pollen counts so as not to be overwhelmed with allergies, climate change also has a part to play there — and it’s not a good one.
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Why can’t some scientists just admit they were wrong about Covid?

As Britain slowly emerges from the pandemic, after two bruising years, Covid camps are one of the lasting legacies. What I mean by Covid camps are people or groups with particular pandemic positions taken early on that they then continually reinforce by selectively sourcing information, eventually building a base of followers that organise around that position and defend it viciously.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Society
PsyPost

New study sheds light on the evolutionary origin of disgust toward older adults

According to a series of three studies, there is a stronger negative emotional and avoidance reaction toward unfamiliar – compared to familiar – older adults, confirming source effects of disgust toward this population. However, there were no moderating effects of filial piety – i.e., the virtue of respect towards elders. This research was published in Evolutionary Psychology.
HEALTH
Phys.org

Snake-like fossil lacking forelimbs but with hind limbs may represent transitional evolution

A trio of researchers with the National Museum of Natural History, Smithsonian Institution, the University of Calgary and Carleton University, respectively, has found a snake-like fossil that may represent a creature in transition from four legs to none. In their paper published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, Arjan Mann, Jason Pardo and Hillary Maddin describe the fossil they found and why they believe it helps to explain how animals such as snakes lost their limbs.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Australians and Americans are comparing their ‘live to work’ vs ‘work to live’ cultures

It’s no secret that American workplace culture differs greatly from the rest of the world. In the United States, employees tend to work 40 hours a week, take minimal paid leave, and seldom take breaks during the day. The American Dream has glorified a hustle mentality that prioritises working to live rather than living to work. Europeans, on the other hand, apply a more relaxed approach to their workplace culture. While many people have managed to resist American work habits, not every country has been successful in maintaining a work-life balance.Last week, a Reddit thread on the popular forum r/australia...
AMERICAS
Phys.org

'Bubble-through' nuclear engine might be a future NASA workhorse

A cutting-edge nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) rocket engine using what's called centrifugal liquid fuel bubble-through could one day be a ticket for NASA to go directly into deep space. Under an NTP research contract for the Space Nuclear Propulsion Project Office at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC), The University...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
psychologytoday.com

Can “Spiritual Intelligence” Explain Mystical Experiences?

A recent study (Bitēna & Mārtinsone, 2021) argued that mystical experience is a spiritual phenomenon associated with mental health rather than something pathological associated with mental illness because it correlates with a measure of “spiritual intelligence.” However, this argument seems tautological because “spiritual intelligence” involves belief in spiritual phenomena associated with having a mystical experience. Additionally, the study found that both mystical experience and “spiritual intelligence” were related to magical thinking, indicating that the former may be associated with irrationality. Both mystical experience and “spiritual intelligence” may share an underlying tendency to blur the boundaries between the inner and outer worlds, so that what is imagined may seem real.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Hidden Act in Everyday Conversation

Conversations are central to innovation and human nature. Yet how we pull off even a single conversation remains poorly understood. Neuroscience reveals the previously hidden act of building a shared context together in a conversation. Building a shared context together in a conversation supports conversation with and without language. From...
AUTISM
MedicalXpress

Focused research and treatment guidelines needed to ensure 'behavioral psychedelics' help patients make lasting change

Despite their reputation as illicit drugs, psychedelics may find new, legitimate roles in treatment for anxiety, depression, stress disorders, addiction, and other mental and behavioral health problems. But ensuring they do requires developing rigorous, standardized methods to study and apply the results, according to a new report. In a perspective...
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

How giant viruses mature: New evidence from the medusavirus provides insight

Giant viruses represent a unique group of viruses that are similar in size to small bacteria. Medusavirus—a special type of giant virus—was first isolated from a hot spring in Japan. Genetic studies showed that medusavirus was more closely related to eukaryotic cells than to other giant viruses, suggesting that it may hold the key to understanding eukaryotic evolution. Although the details of medusavirus morphology and maturation in infected cells have so far remained elusive, the researchers behind its initial discovery now have some answers.
SCIENCE

