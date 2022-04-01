Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Available vs. Blazers

Ingram supplied 19 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-13 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 win over the Trail Blazers. Ingram struggled from the field against Portland but supplied a healthy point total thanks to an 11-for-13 effort from the charity stripe. The lanky guard also led the team with six assists. Ingram missed 10 games in March due to a hamstring injury, but he was productive when he played, averaging 29.0 points, 6.4 dimes, 6.2 boards and 1.2 three-pointers across five games.
