NBA

Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Unavailable Friday

CBS Sports
 13 hours ago

Pokusevski has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons due to...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
FOX Sports

Booker and the Suns take on the Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns (62-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (54-23, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns visit the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.4 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 34-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Admits 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wouldn't Have Completed 3-1 Comeback If Draymond Green Didn't Get Suspended: "I Thank Draymond When I See Him"

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
MLive.com

Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder picks and predictions on Friday night

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Pistons are coming off a 102-94 upset win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday as they prepare to visit the Oklahoma...
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Thunder prediction, odds, and pick – 4/1/2022

The Detroit Pistons will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Pistons-Thunder prediction and pick. Unfortunately for both of these teams, neither has much at stake in this game. The Pistons are fighting for the worst record in the NBA instead of a postseason spot, as they enter this game with an absolutely abysmal 21-56 record. That mark is only better than the Orlando Magic and the Houston Rockets. The Thunder haven’t fared much better, going 22-54 over the course of the season. because both of these teams are terrible, this game should be a close and exciting one. Let’s cut to the chase and get into the pick.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jevon Carter starting for Milwaukee on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jevon Carter is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Carter will get the start on Friday with four of the Bucks' starters ruled out. Our models expect him to play 25.0 minutes against the Clippers. Carter's Friday projection includes 10.0...
NBA
numberfire.com

Update: Alex Len (illness) now available for Kings on Wednesday

Sacramento Kings forward/center Alex Len (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Len was originally ruled out but has now been upgraded to available and is expected to play against Houston on Wednesday. Len is averaging 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 15.2 FanDuel points per...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Thunder’s Derrick Favors done for season with sore back

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault recently told reporters, including Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman (Twitter link), that veteran center Derrick Favors will miss the remainder of the season with lower back soreness. He hasn’t played since Feb. 24. Favors, 30, holds a player option for 2022-23 worth. $10,183,800, which he’s...
NBA
NBA
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Sports
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: MRI confirms bone fracture

Whiteside's MRI confirmed that he suffered a minor bone spur fracture, and he can proceed with play as long as it isn't painful, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside's injury is expected to heal on its own, and there are no medical procedures required. This means the center will be able to play as pain allows him to. Expect Greg Monroe to carry the backup center load until Whiteside is able to return.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Won't play Friday

Adams (calf) is out Friday against the Suns. Adams was considered doubtful ahead of Friday's matchup, so his status isn't a major surprise. Kyle Anderson and Xavier Tillman will start in the frontcourt.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Paul George scores 22 points in overtime loss to Bulls

Paul George notched 22 points (7-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals over 32 minutes in the Clippers 135-130 overtime loss to the Bulls Thursday. Fantasy Impact:. George wasn't quite as efficient Thursday as he was in his debut return, but he still managed...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts big double-double vs. Lakers

Gobert contributed 25 points (9-11 FG, 7-9 FT), 17 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 122-109 victory over the Lakers. Gobert led all players in rebounds and finished second with 25 points en route to his 48th double-double of the campaign. That number ranks third in the NBA behind Nikola Jokic (62) and Jonas Valanciunas (49). Gobert finished March with per-game averages of 14.5 points, 14.0 boards and 1.8 blocks over 15 games.
NBA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL

Comments / 0

