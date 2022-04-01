Local woman designs children’s costumes from felt made from recycled bottles

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Coffee grinders come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and prices, but there is a key distinction between two types: blade and burr grinders. "With a blade grinder, your coffee is at the mercy of when the beans hit the blade," Jenna Gotthelf, the national wholesale education manager at Counter Culture Coffee, says. "It is very hard to achieve consistent results this way." Plus, it can more challenging to understand brewing issues when you have inconsistent grinds. "Burr grinders are undeniably superior; the biggest advantage you will get from a burr grinder is even grind particle size," shares Gotthelf. "Essentially, this means that all of the pieces of coffee you smashed in your grinder are the same size. This is a key to proper coffee brewing."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 17 DAYS AGO