People with symptoms of respiratory illness urged to stay away from others

By The Newsroom
 13 hours ago
Anyone who needs to leave their home while they have symptoms of a respiratory infection should avoid crowds and public transport, according to new Government guidance on Covid-19.

Wearing a well-fitting face covering or face mask, avoiding large social gatherings and enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces are among the measures they should take.

The updated UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) guidance also advises to exercise outdoors and away from others and to remember good hand and respiratory hygiene.

Wearing a well-fitting face covering or a face mask, and avoiding crowded or enclosed spaces such as public transport, are advised in the new guidance (Andrew Gray/PA) (PA Archive)

The guidance is aimed at helping people with symptoms of respiratory infections, those who have a positive Covid-19 test and anyone they are in contact with. It sets out advice on safer ways to behave that everyone could use.

The UKHSA says there is some evidence that children may be ill for a shorter time than adults.

Children and youngsters who test positive despite not showing any symptoms should stay at home and avoid contact with other people for three days after the day of the test.

UKHSA chief executive Dame Jenny Harries states that “the pandemic is not over” and “Covid still poses a real risk to many of us”.

The legal requirement to self-isolate after a positive Covid-19 test in England ended on February 24.

Ministers have issued fresh guidance to people who feel unwell as well as those who test positive for the virus.

After Friday, people who have a positive Covid-19 test are being advised to “try to” stay at home and avoid contact with other people for five days, which is when they are most infectious.

Chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency Dr Jenny Harries (Matt Dunham/PA) (PA Archive)

The advice stresses it is important that anyone who has symptoms should stay away from people with a weakened immune system.

Those who have tested positive for Covid-19 should avoid people who are at higher risk of serious illness for at least 10 days.

Dame Jenny said: “As we learn to live with Covid, we encourage people to keep following simple steps to help keep themselves and others safe.

“The pandemic is not over and how the virus will develop over time remains uncertain.

“Covid still poses a real risk to many of us, particularly with high case rates and hospitalisations. That is why it is sensible to wear a mask in crowded, enclosed spaces, keep indoor spaces ventilated and stay away from others if you have any symptoms of a respiratory illness.

“Vaccination remains the best way to protect us all from severe disease and hospitalisation.”

She urged people to get vaccinated and have a booster jab.

