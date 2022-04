RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The spring season is a few days away, it may be time to give your home a little refresh. There is an actual technique to help people get organized. “Space Dieting” will give those who may dread getting chores done in the mindset to get motivated. You will want to think about the things you need, what you can part with, things you want, what you used to care for, and the items you no longer need. Ask yourself if your home is full of required things, it could be time to repurpose or donate.

