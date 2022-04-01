ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyth County, VA

DOJ: Marion drug trafficker sold around 30,000 fentanyl-laced pills in SW VA

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A man from Smyth County who allegedly ordered around 30,000 pills laced with fentanyl from California and distributed them in Southwest Virginia pleaded guilty in a United States District Court on Wednesday, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that Zachary Ryan Hutton, 21, was identified to be a “major source” of fentanyl coming into the county.

Hutton pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly possessing with the intent to distribute, and distributing 400 grams or more of a substance that contained fentanyl, according to the DOJ release.

Law enforcement has been investigating a “flood” of pills into Smyth County that look like oxycodone pills but were not consistent in their shape, size or color, which indicated to investigators that they were counterfeit. Further investigation revealed that the pills contained fentanyl, according to the release.

In June 2021 the U.S. Postal Service Inspector General was able to obtain a package containing 561 grams of fentanyl-laced pills addressed to Hutton to be delivered to his grandmother’s house in Marion.

Upon intercepting the package, law enforcement conducted a “controlled delivery” of the package to Hutton, according to the release. A controlled delivery is an operation in which law enforcement allows a package containing illegal materials to be delivered to the recipient in an effort to identify and prosecute parties involved in the transaction.

As a result of the delivery, Hutton was arrested and found to be in possession of 798 more pills.

According to the release, investigators were also able to determine that Hutton had been receiving the pills via mail for about four months and in that time span it was estimated that Hutton obtained around 30,000 pills and paid $20,000 for the latest shipment.

Hutton faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and was ordered to pay a $50,000 judgment. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 7.

The release mentions the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Postal Service – Office of the Inspector General, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation while Assistant U.S. Attorney Whit D. Pierce is prosecuting the case.

