Virginia parents, advocates call on Gov. Youngkin to 'put families first' in state budget review

13News Now
 13 hours ago
NORFOLK, Va. — In a Zoom press conference Friday morning, leaders with the Commonwealth Institute of Fiscal Analysis and Voices for Virginia's Children laid out their plans they sent to state legislators. According to the Virginia Dept. of Health, 10.6% of Virginia's population is living in poverty. You...

clowlee
12h ago

How about just putting all the people in the state first.

