It was very early morning, just after 3 a.m. Feb. 18, when the car and motorcycle collided. The motorcyclist could not be saved, despite rescue efforts. The collision at 436 and Maple was so violent in Altamonte Springs, that a police officer on patrol, several blocks north of the intersection, rushed over simply because he heard the crash.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO