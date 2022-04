School districts in Texas will now be eligible for an adjustment in their operational minutes for the 2021-22 school year due to lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new change was announced in a March 29 press release and is a collaborative effort between Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency. Eligible districts will have access to funding they may not have received due to declining in-person attendance rates. It will only apply to the first four reporting periods of the current school year, according to the release.

