Man charged in connection to 2019 fatal Wichita crash

By Laura McMillan, Daniel Fair
 13 hours ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a fatal crash that happened two and a half years ago on the city’s north side.

Jerry Lynn Batts, 30, was booked into the Sedgwick County jail Thursday afternoon. He was charged with second-degree murder or in the alternative, involuntary manslaughter on Friday. He was also charged with driving while his license is suspended or canceled, which is a misdemeanor.

The case dates back to Nov. 11, 2019, when 28-year-old Sierra Frost of Wichita died in a crash at 53 rd Street North and Charles Street near Meridian.

Around 10 that night, Frost was a passenger in a Ford Escape that police say ran a stop sign and struck a Honda Crosstour. The Escape rolled and crashed into a power pole.

At the time, police said the 27-year-old man who was driving suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They did not release his name. The driver of the Crosstour was not injured.

Batts’ next appearance in court will be on April 11. He remains in jail on a $150,000 bond.

