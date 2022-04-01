What is today's news? | Friday, April 1, 2022

CHICAGO, March 31 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. NOTE: Market awaiting the release of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) U.S. prospective plantings and quarterly stocks reports at 11:00 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT). WHEAT - Up 4 to 8 cents per bushel * U.S. wheat futures rise ahead of USDA report. Weak export sales and a firm dollar limit gains. * Analysts on average expect the USDA to report tighter March 1 U.S. wheat stocks than last year and higher wheat acres. * U.S. exporters sold a net 95,000 tonnes of wheat for the 2021/22 marketing year during the week ended March 24, the USDA said, near the low end of a range of trade estimates. New-crop sales were below expectations at 81,300 tonnes. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat last traded up 7-1/4 cents at $10.34-1/2 a bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was up 4-1/4 cents at $10.48-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat rose 10 cents to $10.68 a bushel. CORN - Up 2 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn firmer but range-bound ahead of USDA data. Prices underpinned by concerns about rain-delayed planting in the southern Midwest but capped by tumbling crude oil markets. * Analysts on average expect the USDA to report that U.S. farmers intend to plant fewer corn acres this year than in 2021, while March 1 stocks were seen above a year ago. * Net corn export sales last week totaled 636,900 tonnes for shipment in the 2021/22 season, according to the USDA, at the low end of trade expectations. New-crop sales were near the high end of a range of estimates at 286,800 tonnes. * CBOT May corn futures last traded 2-1/2 cents higher at $7.40-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Soybeans range-bound but firm ahead of USDA data on solid export sales. Gains limited by expectations for rise in U.S. plantings. * Analysts on average expect the USDA to report a year-on-year rise in U.S. soybean plantings and March 1 stocks above a year ago. * Net U.S. soybean export sales last week totaled 1.3 million tonnes for the 2021/22 season and 54,000 tonnes for 2022/23, in line with trade expectations. * CBOT May soybeans were last up 3 cents at $16.67 a bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Jan Harvey)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO