What is today's news? | Friday, April 1, 2022

By Megan Schilling
Agriculture Online
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s roundup, get caught up on the latest news about corn and soybean plantings, avian influenza, and the grain harvest in Argentina. American farmers say they will plant more soybeans — a record 91 million acres — and less corn and spring wheat despite tight global wheat supplies that have...

Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 4-8 cents, corn up 2-5 cents, soy up 1-3 cents

CHICAGO, March 31 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. NOTE: Market awaiting the release of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) U.S. prospective plantings and quarterly stocks reports at 11:00 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT). WHEAT - Up 4 to 8 cents per bushel * U.S. wheat futures rise ahead of USDA report. Weak export sales and a firm dollar limit gains. * Analysts on average expect the USDA to report tighter March 1 U.S. wheat stocks than last year and higher wheat acres. * U.S. exporters sold a net 95,000 tonnes of wheat for the 2021/22 marketing year during the week ended March 24, the USDA said, near the low end of a range of trade estimates. New-crop sales were below expectations at 81,300 tonnes. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat last traded up 7-1/4 cents at $10.34-1/2 a bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was up 4-1/4 cents at $10.48-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat rose 10 cents to $10.68 a bushel. CORN - Up 2 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn firmer but range-bound ahead of USDA data. Prices underpinned by concerns about rain-delayed planting in the southern Midwest but capped by tumbling crude oil markets. * Analysts on average expect the USDA to report that U.S. farmers intend to plant fewer corn acres this year than in 2021, while March 1 stocks were seen above a year ago. * Net corn export sales last week totaled 636,900 tonnes for shipment in the 2021/22 season, according to the USDA, at the low end of trade expectations. New-crop sales were near the high end of a range of estimates at 286,800 tonnes. * CBOT May corn futures last traded 2-1/2 cents higher at $7.40-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Soybeans range-bound but firm ahead of USDA data on solid export sales. Gains limited by expectations for rise in U.S. plantings. * Analysts on average expect the USDA to report a year-on-year rise in U.S. soybean plantings and March 1 stocks above a year ago. * Net U.S. soybean export sales last week totaled 1.3 million tonnes for the 2021/22 season and 54,000 tonnes for 2022/23, in line with trade expectations. * CBOT May soybeans were last up 3 cents at $16.67 a bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Jan Harvey)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall to 1-month low on U.S. acreage forecast, corn firms

CHICAGO, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell to their lowest in a month on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) projected that farmers would plant the most acres on record to the oilseed this spring while reducing corn acres. Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat futures...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat, corn bounce as Ukraine conflict persists; USDA data awaited

CHICAGO, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday along with corn and soybeans on renewed concerns about the Ukraine war that has disrupted grain shipments from the Black Sea region, analysts said. However, trade was muted somewhat as brokers awaited U.S. plantings and quarterly stocks figures due...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago soybeans fall further after hitting 1-month low on USDA report

BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans fell further on Friday and were on track for weekly losses after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast record high U.S. soy seedings. Corn and wheat were also poised for weekly losses. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
CHICAGO, IL
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
Sturgis Journal

Farmers not getting rich with increased food costs

Inflation has been a hot topic in the U.S. for the past few months. While it affects everyone, farmers and ranchers are seeing higher rates of inflation than most industries. Some of this is because of America’s great resignation. Many people knew that as baby boomers started to retire, right now an average of 10,000 boomers reach 65 every day, we were going to have a labor shortage. While many businesses and the government were planning for this, the COVID-19 pandemic has sped up retirement rates. This is one factor helping to create rising wages across all sectors of the economy. As the labor market tightens, farmers and ranchers, like...
AGRICULTURE
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Walmart plans to hire over 50,000 U.S. workers in Q1

March 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) said on Wednesday it plans to hire more than 50,000 workers in the United States in the first quarter, as the U.S. retailer looks to bolster its fulfillment centers and stores. Walmart said the new hires would fill roles at its stores, clubs,...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Broilers, pullets and turkeys hit as HPAI toll jumps to 15.5 million birds

The Agriculture Department reported on Monday 18 outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that claimed 1.2 million turkeys, broiler chickens, and pullets. More than 15.5 million birds in domestic flocks have died of HPAI or been culled in efforts to prevent the spread of the contagious viral disease in less than two months.
INDIANA STATE

