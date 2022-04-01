14 new officers join the Laredo Police Department

A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and resisting the arrest. Ramiro Santos, 25, was arrested and charged with assault family violence, resisting arrest, unlawful restraint and interfere with an emergency call. At about 1:37 p.m. March 23, Laredo police officers responded to the 3000 block of Marcella Avenue. A woman was requesting officers due to "an aggressive male" who was identified as Santos, according to police. First officers on the scene encountered Santos and a woman arguing. Santos then became aggressive and non-compliant with officers. He began to resist and pull away from officers when being detained, police said.

LAREDO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO