14 new officers join the Laredo Police Department

By Roger Uvalle
kgns.tv
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 14 brave new souls have now joined the ranks of Laredo’s police force. During a pinning ceremony on Friday, April 1, at Laredo College, 10 men and four women took their oath to serve the community as...

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo police arrest ‘aggressive’ man

A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and resisting the arrest. Ramiro Santos, 25, was arrested and charged with assault family violence, resisting arrest, unlawful restraint and interfere with an emergency call. At about 1:37 p.m. March 23, Laredo police officers responded to the 3000 block of Marcella Avenue. A woman was requesting officers due to "an aggressive male" who was identified as Santos, according to police. First officers on the scene encountered Santos and a woman arguing. Santos then became aggressive and non-compliant with officers. He began to resist and pull away from officers when being detained, police said.
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
San Angelo LIVE!

Jury Trial Day 2 Reveals Gruesome Details of How Carlos Galvan was Killed

SAN ANGELO, TX – The second day of the state vs Nathanial Gonzalez's manslaughter trial was filled with witness statements from detectives with the San Angelo Police Department. Gonzalez, 21, of San Angelo, is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Carlos Galvan. To catch up on what happened on...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KSLA

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
