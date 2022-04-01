Alabama couple wins $500,000 in Mississippi Lottery (not an April Fools’ joke, we swear)

A couple collected a $500,000 prize today – that’s no April Fool’s joke.

The Mobile, Alabama, couple purchased a $20 $500,000 Bonus Multiplier scratch-off game Thursday from The Oaks of Moss Point on Old Stage Road in Moss Point. They scratched the ticket and kept seeing zeros, then a comma. That’s when they realized they had a big win on their hands.

The $20 $500,000 Bonus Multiplier launched in October 2021 and still has one top prize of $500,000; one 2nd Chance promotional drawing prize of $500,000 and prizes of $50,000; $20,000; $10,000 and more remaining.

Mississippi Lottery players have kept headquarters buzzing this week to claim their wins.

Mississippi Lottery players have kept headquarters buzzing this week claiming their wins.

$25,000–A Panola County man won on a $10 Platinum 7s scratch-off game purchased from Union 76 of Oxford on Old Taylor Road in Oxford.

$20,000–A Petal woman won on a $10 Blistering Hot 7’s scratch-off game purchased from Keith’s Superstore #175 on Carterville Road in Petal.

$20,000–A Lawrence County man won on a $2 Fiery Hot 7’s scratch-off game purchased from Rameys on East Sellers Highway in Monticello.

Additionally, the MLC has welcomed: five $5,000 winners; six $2,900 winners from Cash 4 and many, many more.