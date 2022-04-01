ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Alabama couple wins $500,000 in Mississippi Lottery (not an April Fools’ joke, we swear)

By alabamanow
 13 hours ago
A couple collected a $500,000 prize today – that’s no April Fool’s joke.

The Mobile, Alabama, couple purchased a $20 $500,000 Bonus Multiplier scratch-off game Thursday from The Oaks of Moss Point on Old Stage Road in Moss Point. They scratched the ticket and kept seeing zeros, then a comma. That’s when they realized they had a big win on their hands.

The $20 $500,000 Bonus Multiplier launched in October 2021 and still has one top prize of $500,000; one 2nd Chance promotional drawing prize of $500,000 and prizes of $50,000; $20,000; $10,000 and more remaining.

Mississippi Lottery players have kept headquarters buzzing this week to claim their wins.

$25,000–A Panola County man won on a $10 Platinum 7s scratch-off game purchased from Union 76 of Oxford on Old Taylor Road in Oxford.

$20,000–A Petal woman won on a $10 Blistering Hot 7’s scratch-off game purchased from Keith’s Superstore #175 on Carterville Road in Petal.

$20,000–A Lawrence County man won on a $2 Fiery Hot 7’s scratch-off game purchased from Rameys on East Sellers Highway in Monticello.

Additionally, the MLC has welcomed: five $5,000 winners; six $2,900 winners from Cash 4 and many, many more.

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

