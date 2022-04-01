ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

DC Preview: Monkey Prince #3

By AIPT
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 13 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The bat’s out of the bag as Monkey Prince and Pigsy both realize what all the demon spirits around the world are after—eating specific superheroes in order to gain...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Teen Titans Academy #13

Caught between the Suicide Squad and the Crime Syndicate, the Teen Titans fight to free the missing academy student from Amanda Waller. With time ticking away towards when the Titans must return home or risk being stuck on Earth-3 forever, the team faces an impossible choice. Teen Titans Academy #13.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Icon and Rocket: Season One #6

With the might of every super-powered rogue the world’s governments could assemble bearing down on them, Icon and Rocket must call on every ally they have to survive…which begs the question: Do they have any allies? This would be a pretty tough way to find out otherwise…. Icon...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Harley Quinn #13

It’s a whole new year of me, Harley Quinn! I’ve learned the ins and outs of Gotham’s lovely sewage system, and I’ve even made some unexpected friends along the way. I mean, except for one very murderous new vigilante roaming the streets, a new homicide detective convinced I’m the killer, and the acclaimed Spice World (1997) film not being on a single streaming platform. Other than that…totally fine. Year two starts here with a new arc…brand new characters…and some all-too-familiar faces from my past who maybe aren’t so happy to see me.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Death of Elvira Comic Announced by Dynamite

A new Elvira comic book appears to be taking the Mistress of the Dark into uncharted territory, as The Death of Elvira teases the demise of the iconic character. Over the course of her career, the figure has confronted all manner of macabre characters with supernatural abilities, with the upcoming special seemingly taking the figure in an all-new direction. The special from Dynamite Entertainment has launched an Indiegogo campaign, which comes with a variety of perks and limited-edition incentives, including various covers, artwork, and other comics. You can secure your copy at the book's official Indiegogo campaign before the 40-page special is expected to debut this summer.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

New on Netflix in April: All 110 Movies and Shows

Once again we come to a new month, and once Netflix has outdone itself. They list over 110 new films, shows, and library titles coming to the service next month. That works out to more than three new things to watch every single day in April. Who has time to do all that? Even the guy who started Netflix, famed tech pioneer Roger P. Netflix, does not have enough time in his day to watch all this stuff.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
ETOnline.com

What's New On Paramount Plus for March 2022: 'Halo' Premiere and More

Some exciting new content is coming to Paramount+ this March. The streaming platform's new action-packed series adaptation of the popular video game, Halo, premieres this month alongside plenty of new shows and movies. Formerly known as CBS All Access, the rebranded streaming service is headed into this month with the addition of several Paramount+ Originals, including a reboot of a classic Nickelodeon show and the second season of Star Trek: Picard.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Bastard Anime Announces Release Date, Episode Count

The era of the 1980s for anime had its fair share of brutal franchises that helped introduce scores of new fans to the medium for the first time in North America. Now, Netflix is aiming to revisit this gruesome time by recreating the series known as Bastard!! which first hit the scene in 1988. With the series set to arrive this year, Bastard!! has revealed when fans can expect Dark Schneider to return and how many episodes will make up the first season of the series.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Trial of the Amazons: Wonder Girl #1

As Diana’s hands become tied from pursuing her investigation, she recruits a former ally to help her cause…Cassie Sandsmark! As Wonder Girl begins to question the Amazons, Yara Flor joins the Contest hoping to reconnect with the memory of her lost mother. Meanwhile, the evils behind Doom’s Doorway grow restless as tensions boil in the world above!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Action Comics #1041

Superman puts what he’s learned on Warworld to the test as he faces Mongul’s unstoppable, reanimated warrior known as the Unmade. But it may be too late for Mongul to salvage his empire before an ancient prophecy is fulfilled. One of Superman’s inner circle will fall, another will be resurrected at a terrible cost, and the Authority’s traitor will be revealed in the conclusion to part one of the Warworld Saga!
COMICS
Register Citizen

‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Joins Dakota Johnson in Sony’s Marvel Movie ‘Madame Web’

Sydney Sweeney, of “Euphoria” and “White Lotus” fame, has joined “Madame Web,” a comic book tentpole set in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. Sweeney’s role has not been announced. As previously reported, Dakota Johnson has been cast as the title character. In the comics, Madame Web is a paralyzed, elderly woman with myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder requiring her to connect to a life support system resembling a spider web.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Rogue Sun’ #2 unveils a larger mystery

Rogue Sun is a new superhero that stands on its own, but also is part of the larger Radiant Black universe. The first issue introduced us to the hero, but only dipped the teenager heroes toe into the superhero life. Time for a crash course with issue #2 out this week, but he’s got a little unexpected help.
COMICS
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Shadow War: Alpha #1

When Deathstroke assassinates Ra’s al Ghul, Talia al Ghul demands revenge and sends her League of Shadows to kill Deathstroke and Deathstroke Inc.! Batman and Robin must team up to track down Deathstroke and bring him to justice…but do they? Expect over-the-top fights, action, mystery, and betrayal as this crossover event creates a major impact on the DCU!
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy