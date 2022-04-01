Auditors Find West Haven Misspent A Majority of COVID Funds

This much was clear: A high-ranking New York state investigator with long-standing ties to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s orbit was abruptly and quietly fired last year. Robert Addoloarto’s name appeared last November alongside his subordinate, investigator Steven Hill, on a list of law-enforcement officials whose basic training certification had been revoked. The list, published monthly by the state, showed the two men had been terminated for misconduct in October by the state inspector general’s office, where Addolorato had been deputy chief of investigations since 2011. The inspector general's office is charged with investigating internal malfeasance.

