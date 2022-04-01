ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

Auditors Find West Haven Misspent A Majority of COVID Funds

By Hugh McQuaid
ctnewsjunkie.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAn independent audit, released by Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration late Friday, found that roughly 80% of West Haven’s spending of COVID relief funds should not have been allowed due to ineligible expenses or insufficient documentation. The audit of how West Haven spent its $1.15 million in federal...

ctnewsjunkie.com

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

West Haven approves $10,000 pay raise plan for police

WEST HAVEN — Police salaries in the city will increase by $10,000 over a two-year period, with the initial increase in costs possible through $2.4 million in federal pandemic relief funding. The measure, approved by the City Council, is intended as the first of a three-pronged approach to stop...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven Mayor Rossi criticized for proposing 2 percent raise for herself

WEST HAVEN — Is there ever a right time for the mayor’s salary to increase?. The City Council may have to decide. In her proposed budget, Mayor Nancy Rossi provided a 2 percent wage increase for city employees for the 2023 fiscal year. Most of the positions contractually are entitled to the raises — in the current AFL-CIO Local 1103 contract, a supervisory union, members are due to receive a 2 percent wage increase on July 1, 2022. However, Rossi also proposed a 2 percent wage increase for elected positions — the mayor and the city clerk.
WEST HAVEN, CT
The Albany Herald

Georgia business owner sentenced for CARES Act PPP fraud

VALDOSTA — A Georgia man convicted for money laundering after he fraudulently filed for $2.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution exceeding $800,000. Anthony J. Boncimino, 47, of Sycamore, was...
GEORGIA STATE
NOLA.com

Covington couple sent to prison for $48 million employee benefits fraud

A Covington couple who scammed more than 350 companies and 4,400 employees out of $48 million with a bogus medical reimbursement account program have been stripped of their-ill gotten gains and sentenced to prison. U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on Thursday sentenced Denis Joachim, 55, to 8 years, 1 month...
COVINGTON, LA
Gothamist.com

Newly released records show why top investigator at inspector general’s office lost his job

This much was clear: A high-ranking New York state investigator with long-standing ties to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s orbit was abruptly and quietly fired last year. Robert Addoloarto’s name appeared last November alongside his subordinate, investigator Steven Hill, on a list of law-enforcement officials whose basic training certification had been revoked. The list, published monthly by the state, showed the two men had been terminated for misconduct in October by the state inspector general’s office, where Addolorato had been deputy chief of investigations since 2011. The inspector general's office is charged with investigating internal malfeasance.
POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

Rural Indiana towns receive major IDOT funding

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Drivers and walkers in rural Indiana will be enjoying smoother rides or walks in the coming years. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that $162 million in federal transportation funding is being awarded to 50 cities, towns and counties in rural portions of Indiana. The funding will help these communities to invest […]
INDIANA STATE
Law.com

Towing Company Sues Progressive Over Breach-of-Contract Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Zachary A. McEntyre and Daniel S. Sanders III of King & Spalding have entered appearances for Progressive Direct Insurance Company and Progressive Hawaii Insurance Corp. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit was filed Jan. 26 in Georgia Northern District Court by Finch McCranie and Conchin, Cole, Jordan & Sherrod on behalf of Southern Marine Towing & Salvage, which seeks reimbursement for salvage, disposal, and environmental cleanup efforts following a dock fire. Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith represents Markel American Insurance Co., a co-defendant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones, is 4:22-cv-00025, O’Neal et al v. Progressive Hawaii Insurance Corporation et al.
LAW
Newswatch 16

COVID relief funding stalls

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — According to Biden administration officials, the number of antibody treatments sent across the country will be cut by 30 percent starting next week without new funding. Supply could run out before summer. Testing will also see reductions starting in June without new funds. "I mean, it...
SCRANTON, PA
Register Citizen

Tucker sworn in as West Haven 7th District councilwoman

WEST HAVEN — Kathy Tucker, a nurse and community volunteer, is the new 7th District councilwoman, after being sworn in Monday. The seat was made vacant Feb. 28 after state Rep. Trenee McGee, D-West Haven, resigned months into her second term to focus on her role in the General Assembly. McGee won a special election for the 116th House District after former Democratic state Rep. Michael DiMassa resigned from the role after being arrested and federally charged with wire fraud.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Atlantic City Press

Middle to ask for state help in funding water connections in Del Haven

The township spent years working on how to bring municipal water to the area, where many property owners say saltwater intrusion will eventually make their well water undrinkable. Rather than trying to run a water main from elsewhere in the township, officials reached a deal to bring water from the...
DEL HAVEN, NJ
Register Citizen

Major gas main replacement planned for West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — The Connecticut Natural Gas Company on Wednesday announced it will be doing work in West Hartford later this month to replace a gas main. The company said it intends to replace about 1,400 feet of gas main on the Farmington Avenue corridor. CNG said it is working with residents and businesses in the area to ensure minimal disruption where and when possible.
WEST HARTFORD, CT

