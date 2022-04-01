Auditors Find West Haven Misspent A Majority of COVID Funds

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Zachary A. McEntyre and Daniel S. Sanders III of King & Spalding have entered appearances for Progressive Direct Insurance Company and Progressive Hawaii Insurance Corp. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit was filed Jan. 26 in Georgia Northern District Court by Finch McCranie and Conchin, Cole, Jordan & Sherrod on behalf of Southern Marine Towing & Salvage, which seeks reimbursement for salvage, disposal, and environmental cleanup efforts following a dock fire. Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith represents Markel American Insurance Co., a co-defendant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones, is 4:22-cv-00025, O’Neal et al v. Progressive Hawaii Insurance Corporation et al.
