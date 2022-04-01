ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

DC Preview: Earth-Prime #1: Batwoman

By AIPT
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Ever since the tech that created many of Batman’s rogues hit the streets, Ryan Wilder has been running herself ragged trying to contain the new villains popping...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
aiptcomics
aiptcomics

3K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

334K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Teen Titans Academy #13

Caught between the Suicide Squad and the Crime Syndicate, the Teen Titans fight to free the missing academy student from Amanda Waller. With time ticking away towards when the Titans must return home or risk being stuck on Earth-3 forever, the team faces an impossible choice. Teen Titans Academy #13.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Icon and Rocket: Season One #6

With the might of every super-powered rogue the world’s governments could assemble bearing down on them, Icon and Rocket must call on every ally they have to survive…which begs the question: Do they have any allies? This would be a pretty tough way to find out otherwise…. Icon...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Aquaman / Green Arrow: Deep Target #6

Aquaman and Green Arrow have restored the timeline! Unfortunately, there is something off about the world they returned to. Scorpio has gone legit and is now one of the most successful and integral tech companies on the planet. Times like these make you remember how your mother always told you to never trust the dinosaur man. Even if he did help you build a time machine that “fixed” everything!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: The Human Target #6

After a tragic confrontation leaves a Justice Leaguer dead, Christopher Chance, the Human Target, is one step closer to solving his own murder…but also one step closer to his own grave. With only six days left, can he find the truth through webs of lies?. The Human Target #6.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Kelly Larson Artist
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Ryan Reynolds Had A Classy Response To That Viral Green Lantern Image From Zack Snyder's Justice League

While superhero movies are everywhere, none have had a more wild journey than Zack Snyder’s Justice League. After the 2017 theatrical cut failed to resonate with audiences, fans campaigned for years to see the Snyder Cut come to fruition. That happened on HBO Max, but there were a few parts of the director’s vision that never got to be included. Chief among them is the introduction of Green Lantern. And Ryan Reynolds had a classy response to the viral image of John Stewart from the Snyder Cut.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Here's the best look yet at Green Lantern in the Snyder Cut of Justice League

Green Lantern actor Wayne T. Carr has revealed what his take on John Stewart looked like in his scrapped Snyder Cut appearance. In the picture, which you can see below, Carr wields the famous green ring against a backdrop of the Northern Lights. "Give the fans what they want- JL 2/3 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse In brightest day…" he captioned the picture.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
WGN TV

‘The Batman’ releases deleted scene featuring the Joker

CHICAGO — Director Matt Reeves surprised fans Thursday of the No. 1 movie in America — “The Batman” — by releasing a deleted scene from the movie. The deleted scene, that was posted on YouTube, shows an encounter between Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, and the joker played by Irish actor, Barry Keoghan, trying to get information on the Riddler.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

WB Reportedly Eyeing Netflix Star as The Batman Universe's Harley Quinn

A new Harley Quinn actress is arriving in the DC universe. There's no denying that Warner Bros. struck gold with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and with the unprecedented success the Matt Reeves-directed film is currently enjoying, it surely open the doors for more stories to be explored. Now, it looks like the Batverse is truly on its way to becoming a full-blown shared universe, spawning various spinoff projects. The latest report swirling around the internet is that Matt Reeves will also be bringing beloved DC anti-hero Harley Quinn to the mix.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Reacts to Keanu Reeves as Batman in DC's League of Super-Pets

Robert Pattinson's time as The Batman may have just started but the actor isn't the only person putting on a gravely voice for the character in the future. Beyond Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton also starring as the character in the upcoming The Flash movie, the Dark Knight Detective is set to appear in the upcoming DC's League of Super-Pets movie with a trailer playing exclusively ahead of The Batman confirming who will voice the character, none other than John Wick himself Keanu Reeves. As with any new piece of information for a comic book movie, filmmaker and professional fanboy Kevin Smith has thoughts, and he's already loving Reeves' as the iconic DC character.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves Releases His Deleted Joker Scene Starring Barry Keoghan

“The Batman” is clearly a massive hit and already has fans desperate to know more about future plans for sequels. To that end, and as teased in the past, Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves have released the Joker teaser scene starring Irish actor Barry Keoghan as the iconic villain at Arkham Asylum facing-off with Robert Pattinson’s Batman. It’s an interrogation prison scene reminiscent of “Silence Of The Lambs,” where a hunter goes to a madman to help him find his prey. In the clip, the Joker discusses their meeting being “almost our anniversary,” which suggests the date which Batman first caught him and incarcerated him in Arkham.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Batman' Box Office Hits $672.8 Million Globally, Passing 'Justice League'

In its third weekend out, box office receipts for The Batman fell by almost half compared to last week but still managed to push it past fellow DC blockbuster Justice League's total worldwide theatrical gross. The Matt Reeves-helmed title exceeded market expectations, raking in $25.3 million to come in second behind Sandra Bullock-starting debut The Lost City, which netted $31 million and knocked The Batman off the top earnings spot for the first time since its release.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Star Trek' TV Franchise Recasts Kirk

The Star Trek TV franchise has recast James T. Kirk, with actor Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) taking over the role. Wesley will make his debut in Season 2 of the new Paramount+ series Strange New Worlds. The series will kick off its 10-episode first season on May 5, but the show has already been renewed for a second season. At this time, there is no word on when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 will premiere but can speculate it may not be until 2023.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Nicolas Cage Reveals to Warner Bros. He Wants To Join 'The Batman' Sequel as Villain, Egghead

Nicolas Cage might just be entering into the world of DC Comics for his next career move. In a message to Warner Bros. executives, Cage told reporters at SXSW that he is interested in taking on the role of the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. While a sequel has yet to be announced, Cage is putting his hat in the ring, just in case. In the interview, Cage discussed the upcoming releasingstating, “We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific.”
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

Morbius star Jared Leto reveals whether he'd return as Joker

Morbius star Jared Leto has not completely closed the door on reprising his role as the Joker. He starred as the notorious villain twice, in 2016's Suicide Squad and again in Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, in an interview with Variety Leto confirmed he is open to playing Batman's arch nemesis once more if Warner Bros was to ask him: "Never say never,” he said.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Star Jared Leto Reveals the Marvel Characters He Wants to Crossover With

Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Morbius, is flying its way into theaters very soon and the press tour has officially begun. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the potential for crossovers in a Marvel film seems limitless, and Morbius star Jared Leto is well aware. The Academy Award-winning actor has an idea of which Marvel characters he'd want to team-up with, and the answers may or may not surprise you.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Jeff Goldblum Dressed Up As Joker, And Now I Want To See Him Play The Batman Villain

It’s no secret that superhero movies are everywhere, with various studios creating their own cinematic universe. Given the massive popularity of DC’s Batman, Gotham City and its denizens have been adapted for film a number of times. Jurassic Park icon Jeff Goldlbum recently dressed up as The Joker, and now I want to see him play the Batman villain.
MOVIES
WUSA

'Ms. Marvel' Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date on Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel is the latest original MCU series to make its way to Disney+. Ahead of its June premiere, the streaming platform debuted the trailer and poster for the upcoming superhero saga starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. A Muslim American teenager and avid gamer obsessed with...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Blue Beetle Rumor May Reveal Movie's Villain

Blue Beetle is officially ramping up production with the announcement of multiple new cast members. It was recently revealed that George Lopez and a plethora of new actors have joined the film. Now, a new rumor reveals that the film will feature The Indestructible Man and a new female villain.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy