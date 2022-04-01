Carbondale public library food distribution, last Friday of every month

Reedsburg Public Library offers special activities for spring break week. Reedsburg Public Library’s Youth Services spring schedule begins on March 19 with the opening of the online “Spring into Reading” challenge for all ages. If you have not done so already, register on the Beanstack platform at reedsburglibrary.org. Log the books you read to earn virtual badges and work toward the community’s overall spring goal. Completion earns a physical badge/pin to be picked up at the library’s front desk.

REEDSBURG, WI ・ 17 DAYS AGO