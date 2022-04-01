ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, PA

Carbondale public library food distribution, last Friday of every month

By Rayna McGlynn
WOLF
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Carbondale Public Library is hosting food distributions on the last Friday of each month, in partnership with the Commission on Economic Opportunity and the Weinberg NEPA Regional...

fox56.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Quarterly food distribution set for Saturday

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank will be partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank for a food distribution that is taking place Saturday, March 26th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Angelo State’s Foster Field. This quarterly distribution is set to help 800 households in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
WAND TV

Healthy food to be distributed in Decatur event

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crossing Healthcare and the Central Illinois Foodbank announced a healthy food distribution event that will take place in Decatur. On Thursday, March 24, the Mini Healthy Food Distribution event will occur at the Crossing Healthcare campus, located at 320 East Central Ave. The event will be first come, first served because of limited quantities.
Mercury

Phoenixville Public Library offers free public programs

Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, in-person “Medicare 102” presentation on Monday, March 21, at 7:00 PM. Counselors from PA-MEDI, Pennsylvania’s free Medicare counseling service, will provide information about wellness visits, covered preventative services, inpatient vs. observation status, Medicare Outpatient Observation Notice (MOON), equipment covered by Medicare Part B, diabetic supplies, fraud, and more. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/medicare102 or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Wiscnews.com

REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Upcoming Events at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library offers special activities for spring break week. Reedsburg Public Library’s Youth Services spring schedule begins on March 19 with the opening of the online “Spring into Reading” challenge for all ages. If you have not done so already, register on the Beanstack platform at reedsburglibrary.org. Log the books you read to earn virtual badges and work toward the community’s overall spring goal. Completion earns a physical badge/pin to be picked up at the library’s front desk.
REEDSBURG, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carbondale, PA
City
Library, PA
Carbondale, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Johnson City Public Library

JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.) • Storytime in the Park will be held Wednesday and Thursday (March 16-17) at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. The program meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required; choose one day.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Dayton Daily News

Burkhardt Avenue library to close this month

DAYTON — A Dayton Metro Library branch will close its doors for good later this month in preparation for a move to the new library branch right next door that will open in late April. The Burkhardt Branch library at 4680 Burkhart Ave. in east Dayton will close for...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Distribution#Food Banks#Distributions#Charity#Lackawanna Co
antigojournal.com

Student art featured at public library

Area residents are invited to view the works of student artists displaying their works at the Antigo Public Library for the next two weeks. The 2022 Antigo Area Regional Art Show (Statewide Teen Art Mentor Program, STAMP) is going on now through March 24. It features the works of artists age 13-19.
ANTIGO, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Times Gazette

Library partially closing for month

The Highland County District Library in Hillsboro will be closed or partially closed March 18 to April 17 while new carpet is installed in the building. The library will be fully closed March 18-19 and April 15-16, will operate with curbside service only from March 21 to April 14, and will fully reopen on April 18.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WOLF

Price Chopper/Market 32 fundraising program

PA (WOLF) — Price Chopper and Market 32 are raising money to support the World Central Kitchen's food relief efforts in Ukraine. They aim to serve hot, nourishing meals around the clock in Ukraine, and at border crossings in neighboring countries such as Poland or Romania. Throughout the next...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Changes coming to Sherman Hills Apartments

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Wilkes Barre Mayor George Brown and Councilman Bill Barrett met with residents of Sherman Hills on Monday. According to our news gathering partners at the Times Leader, the goal of the meeting was to make the apartment complex safer. There was a fire at the property on February 22nd, followed by a shootout the night after.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Gov. Wolf encourages schools to prepare to welcome Ukrainian refugees

PA (WOLF) — Governor Wolf announced today that the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has provided guidance to schools as they begin to welcome refugee families from Ukraine with school-age children. PDE Secretary Noe Ortega said his staff is encouraging schools to familiarize themselves with their responsibilities under state...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Midd-West students collecting items for displaced children in Ukraine

MIDDLEBURG, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — Students at Midd-West High School in Middleburg, Snyder County are collecting items like backpacks, blankets, and toys to send to displaced Ukrainian children. Midd-West senior Lily Shutt was motivated to find a way to help and contacted the school board president to discuss how...
MIDDLEBURG, PA
WOLF

Upcoming programming for the Greenhouse Project

LACKAWANNA CO., (WOLF) — Spring is here and the Greenhouse Project, sponsored by the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging, is offering a way for you to cultivate your green thumb. Beginning in April, participants can learn about planning a native plant pollinator garden, designing culinary herb pots, and...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy