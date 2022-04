Sulphur Bluff ISD Pre-K Roundup For the 2022-2023 school year will be held from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the school. The full-day prekindergarten program for district students is designed to provide a solid foundation of school success among 4-year-olds prior to entering the regular public school program. The SBISD pre-k program goal is to reduce the probability of school failure for at-risk children. The program stresses intensive language development in preparation for kindergarten.

SULPHUR BLUFF, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO