Through the non-district portion of the season the Pleasanton Eagle Baseball team has played some strong opponents. On Saturday afternoon they faced perhaps their toughest opponent yet this season when the Cornerstone Warriors visited Eagle Field. Cornerstone entered the game with a 25-2-1 record. Pleasanton entered with a 12-4-1 record after winning 12 of their last 13 following an 0-4 start to the season. The Warriors roster boasted 12 players who have either already signed or have offers to sign from division I schools.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO