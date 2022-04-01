ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Prom returns to Warren Central after a two-year hiatus

By Jaylan Wright
 13 hours ago

VICKSBURG, Miss ( WJTV ) – Prom will return after two years to Warren Central High School in Vicksburg on Saturday, April 2. Authorities said they’re also working to make sure students stay safe during the event.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace along with his deputies will be in attendance for the prom. There will be extra patrol units on the outside of the Vicksburg Convention Center to make sure everyone is safe.

Sheriff Pace asked the student body to be responsible and to watch out for impaired drivers.

“Statistically, these kids are much more likely to be seriously injured or killed from some type of accident than they are any of the illnesses,” the sheriff said.

According to Vicksburg Police Sgt. Nicholas Carson, the hardest part about being an officer around this time is not being a buzz kill to the kids while continuing to protect the community.

Juniors and seniors at Warren Central did attend a prom safety assembly ahead of prom to learn about driving safely.

WJTV 12

‘Go, Mississippi’: State could ditch song with racist roots

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is on the verge of scuttling a state song with racist roots, two years after it retired a Confederate-themed state flag. The current song, “Go, Mississippi,” takes its tune from a 1959 campaign jingle of Democratic Gov. Ross Barnett. “Roll With Ross” included the lyrics, “For segregation, 100%. He’s not a moderate, like some of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Students, teachers awarded at Promote the Vote ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi students and teachers were awarded during the Promote the Vote Awards Ceremony on Thursday, March 31. The Promote the Vote program is a voter education effort consisting of mock elections, contests and elections curriculum. The 2021 “Vote Local” theme encouraged students to learn about Mississippi’s municipal elections process. Over 31,000 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MDE announces 2022 Administrator, Teacher of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, April 1, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the 2022 Mississippi Administrator of the Year is Kara Killough, principal of Northwest Rankin Elementary School in the Rankin County School District, and the 2022 Mississippi Teacher of the Year is Brittany Morgan of Petal High School in the Petal […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman charged with domestic violence in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman is facing an aggravated assault domestic violence charged after a shooting happened on Thursday, March 31. Vicksburg police said the incident occurred in the Kings Community. Deloris Thomas, 28, of Vicksburg, was arrested. Thomas appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, April 1. Her bond was set at $15,000 […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Developmental screenings can change a child’s life. In Mississippi, most young kids don’t get them.

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Katina Spaulding’s daughter started walking at 15 months. Spaulding thought that was normal: This was her first child, and she had no one to compare her to.  But when Spaulding enrolled her daughter in the Head Start program in Biloxi, a developmental screening revealed she wasn’t learning at her age […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Ole Miss Giving Day set for April 5-6

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Giving Day 2022 at the University of Mississippi will be held April 5-6, 2022. The event will bring together students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends to support academic programs through an online, social media-driven campaign. “Giving Day presents an energetic, fun opportunity for everyone to match their passions with more than 25 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Braves to host benefit night in May

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will be hosting a night of baseball to benefit The Salvation Army of Jackson. Family and friends are encouraged to join at Trustmark Park on Saturday, May 7 as the Braves face-off against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Fifty-percent of the proceeds benefit The Salvation Army’s programs and services […]
