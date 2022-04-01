ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

50 years in the making: Beech Grove breaks ground on new police station

 13 hours ago

50 years in the making: Beech Grove breaks ground on new police station.

WTHR

Gunshot fired during disturbance at Beech Grove Walmart

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police are investigating after gunfire erupted during a fight at a south side Walmart Wednesday night. According to Beech Grove Deputy Chief Robert Mercuri, officers were sent to the store at 4650 S. Emerson Ave. just before 9 p.m. on reports of a disturbance inside.
Tacoma News Tribune

Husband named a person of interest after his wife disappears, Georgia police say

Police are investigating a metro Atlanta man as a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance from an Indianapolis suburb late last month. Xavier Breland, 37, of Johns Creek is set to be extradited back to Georgia as Indiana police continue their search for his wife Ciera Breland, who has been missing for almost a week, according to a police news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Hoosiers Can Legally Carry Handguns Without Permits Beginning July 2022

Indiana residents will soon be able to legally carry handguns throughout the state without a permit. After much opposition, earlier this month the Indiana House passed a measure to allow "constitutional carry" by a 69-30 vote and the Senate by a 30-20 vote. On Monday, March 21st, Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law that will allow Hoosiers to carry their handgun without a permit.
INDIANA STATE
Miami Herald

Flames, explosions rip through Walmart warehouse in Indiana, photos and video show

Crews in central Indiana were battling a massive fire at a Walmart distribution center on Wednesday, March 16. Photos shared by the Plainfield Fire Department show heavy clouds of black smoke above the building. A cause of the fire has not been disclosed, but the Brownsburg Fire Department described it as a 5-alarm fire.
ACCIDENTS
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
