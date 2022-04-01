ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

McLean County reports 7 COVID-related deaths in March as cases drop

By WGLT
wglt.org
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McLean County Health Department (MCHD) has reported seven COVID-related deaths since the beginning of March, including the recent deaths of a man in his 20s and another in his 30s. Active coronavirus cases rose in the last week, but are down over the last month, and hospitalizations remain...

www.wglt.org

Comments / 0

