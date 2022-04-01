McLean County reports 7 COVID-related deaths in March as cases drop

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,520 new confirmed COVID cases on Monday, after no reports over the weekend. There were also nine additional deaths reported from Friday. As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.51%. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,549,684. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 18,886. The total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts decreased by 3,700 from last week because the state adjusted its definition of what classifies as a death caused by the disease. There were 104,689 total new tests reported. There are 236 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 38 patients currently in intensive care.

