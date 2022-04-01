Bridging divides by getting curious: Today So Far

Don't say "marijuana" in Washington state. Rare fin whale washes up on a B.C. shore. Bridging our divides: Go have a curious, uncomfortable conversation. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for April 1, 2022. Pretty soon, you won't find the word "marijuana" in Washington state...
Did you know Canada’s first taxicab service was Black-owned? Do you know the woman responsible for making February Black History Month in Canada? It’s okay if you don’t. It’s a lot about Black Canadian history that’s left untold. That’s why Fayola Benjamin is using TikTok to drop facts in 30-second videos about the country’s Black history.
Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
Book bans at the school and state levels are galvanizing parents who oppose them. And there's a larger story at play, one that is less about books and more about democratic norms. NPR's Odette Yousef has more. ODETTE YOUSEF, BYLINE: On a Thursday evening in late January, more than 200...
Researchers say the intersection between far-right movements and environmentalism is bigger than many people realize — and it's growing. Blair Taylor, researcher at the Institute for Social Ecology, explains. Alex Amend, who researches eco-fascism, says climate change will only fuel the link between the far-right and environmentalism. Dorceta Taylor...
On January 6 last year when an angry mob tried and failed to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election, the insurrection's only success was to further polarize a country already divided. This past January, Norah O'Donnell introduced us to someone attempting to bridge that divide. Dave Isay has...
The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
Regardless of the fact that a massive 7.2 earthquake rocked the Pacific's Loyalty Islands, there seemed to be no need for alarm. Also, there appears to be no tsunami risk from that earthquake throughout the Pacific, including Hawaii, Alaska, California, Oregon, and Washington. The 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck at 7:44...
Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
Most people tend to avoid bees, regardless of how essential they are to the environment. But your average honeybee is a tremendous helper for the planet, pollinating local crops and helping to keep the ecosystem in balance. Really, without bees, humans would have a tough time surviving. Which is why...
EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
In what must surely be a sign of the end times, this week I found myself wholeheartedly agreeing with Marco Rubio. If it starts raining frogs, run for it. What could possibly bring me, a cranky northeastern progressive to find common ground with Rubio, a conservative from Florida who desperately wants to, but will never be, the president? The scourge of Daylight Savings Time. Twice a year, for no particular reason anyone has been able to articulate to me, we move the clocks forward or backward depending on the season. Why?
Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Arizona Luminaria on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. It’s a question that Franchela Ulises hears often in Arizona when she speaks in Spanish. In her native language. She is used to the question....
Humans have an uncanny knack for finding interesting new ways to get off their faces. This usually involves sniffing, snorting, licking, chewing, or even injecting various substances. In a new study, researchers examined a relatively new way to alter minds, which makes use of digital sounds to feed conflicting frequencies...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The ban on asylum-seekers at the U.S-Mexico border on public health grounds was imposed by a president who wanted to restrict immigration entirely. It will soon be ended by a president who is facing increasing pressure from within his own party to welcome immigrants. The path...
It is often said that people are entitled to their opinions. But are they really? Do you have a God-given right to believe that torture is good, or that the moon landings were faked? To the extent that opinions are not merely secret possessions but dispositions to act a certain way in society, they are everyone’s business. So, no, you don’t have an inalienable right to your dumb opinion.
April is stacked with an almost overwhelming number of exciting new releases from treasured authors. Among the highlights: Jennifer Egan delivers a long-awaited sibling novel to A Visit From the Goon Squad , and Emily St. John Mandel again turns a pandemic into fodder for fiction. Ocean Vuong ’s second poetry collection will leave readers breathless, while comedian Jessi Klein’s essays promise stressed parents a laugh. Other titles celebrate deaf culture and introduce feisty, determined nuns.
Indigenous languages are currently in crisis and Elders and language keepers are working tirelessly to document, teach and develop resources for generations to come.
But this is difficult as there are fewer and fewer fluent language speakers in Indigenous communities. Despite being tasked with keeping languages alive, many Elders, language keepers and community members are continuing to heal from the impact of residential schools and intergenerational trauma caused by genocide, colonialism, linguistic imperialism, new diseases, forced relocation, upset of Indigenous economic, social and political systems.
Numerous studies document the negative and lasting impacts of residential schools, including loss of language and...
