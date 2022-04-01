ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

AP PHOTOS on Day 37: Remnants of fighting left behind

By The Associated Press
Telegraph
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukrainian soldiers approach a trench used by Russian soldiers as they retake the area. One soldier embraces his wife after conducting a sweep for remnants of Russian troops after their withdrawal. Destroyed...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Day 24: Scenes of resistance in war-torn Ukraine

In a Kyiv basement converted into a nursery, nanny Svitlana Stetsiuk plays tenderly with a baby, one of 19 who have been separated from their biological parents who fled the country as the war rages in Ukraine. The reason? They were born to surrogate mothers.In the western city of Lviv, the country's cultural capital that until recently was mostly known for its elegant architecture, military veterans train dozens of civilians to use firearms and grenades.“It’s hard, because I have really weak hands, but I can manage it,” said 22-year-old Katarina Ishchenko. All around the country, there are scenes of resistance...
PHOTOGRAPHY
SFGate

AP PHOTOS: Day 18: Images capture widespread destruction

As Russian shells hit Irpin, on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, two Ukrainian soldiers took cover against a wall Sunday, heads down on the bare ground. Another soldier dug a foxhole. In an Irpin park, a woman's body lay amid downed trees and debris. Underground, many people sheltered in basements...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Ukrainian#Russian
The Independent

Russian soldiers refusing to carry out orders and accidentally shot down own aircraft, claims UK spy chief

Demoralised Russian soldiers have been disobeying orders and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft, the head of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency has claimed.Vladimir Putin’s advisers are “afraid to tell him the truth” about the war in Ukraine, according to Sir Jeremy Fleming, who will say in a speech on Thursday that the Russian president made a “strategic miscalculation” in deciding to invade.“We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” the spy chief will say in a rare...
MILITARY
Washington Post

How Kyiv’s outgunned defenders have kept Russian forces from capturing the capital

IRPIN, Ukraine — The bodies of Russian soldiers were scattered by the wreckage of charred military vehicles and shelled buildings. Twenty feet away, behind tanker trucks, Ukrainian volunteers stood watch, their eyes on a cement mixer about 500 yards away. Behind it were Russian troops on the edges of Bucha, the next town over.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

In the name of God, I ask you, stop this massacre': Pope Francis condemns 'barbarianism' of killing of children and civilians in Ukraine as he pleads with Russia to halt attacks 'before cities are reduced to cemeteries'

The Pope has said the bombings of children's hospitals and civilian targets in the Russian invasion of Ukraine are 'barbaric' and have 'no valid strategic reason'. The 85-year-old said Ukrainians are being massacred and that he is 'begging for an end to the war', in his Sunday address at the Vatican.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
The Independent

AP PHOTOS on Day 36: Russian tanks destroyed outside Kyiv

Destroyed Russian tanks line a road on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, where Ukrainian troops pose for selfies atop the shell of one vehicle after their forces overran a Russian position. An 81-year-old man bicycles alone past one burned-out tank on the muddy road.Close to Kyiv, in Irpin, Ukrainian soldiers carry the bodies of civilians killed by Russian forces over a destroyed bridge. Other soldiers assist an elderly woman who has hidden from Russian shelling in a shelter for weeks without food and water. In the town of Bashtanka, people who have fled nearby villages attacked by the Russian army shelter in a church among the pews and in the basement bomb shelter.During a break for lunch, a Ukrainian soldier keeps a machine gun close at hand, next to pickles and condiments on the table.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Mail

Award-winning American journalist, 50, is shot dead by Russian troops in Kyiv suburb and his wounded colleague is hospitalized: Soldiers opened fire on their car at an Irpin checkpoint as they set out to film refugees crossing border

An American freelance filmmaker has been shot dead by Russian troops while filming refugees in Irpin, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Brent Renaud, 50, was in a car with other journalists in Irpin, near Kyiv, when Russian troops opened fire. He was shot dead and one of his colleagues was injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘The same enemy’: Syrians endured Russian bombing for years. Now they tell Ukrainians to expect the worst

A network of underground tunnels and earthen berms crisscross the muddy front line between Syrian opposition positions and Russian-backed regime forces just beyond the field to the south near the town of Saraqib.The battle-weathered Syrian fighters here have been confronting the forces of Vladimir Putin and his local allies for much of the past decade. And along with other Syrians, they have some advice for Ukrainians trying to survive Russian air power and missiles: dig in, prepare for more heartbreak, and take solace in being on the right side of history.“Ukrainian people, we love you,” exclaims Abu Taim al...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

AP PHOTOS: Day 22: Buildings in flames, soldiers on guard

Raging walls of flame light up the night from inside the gutted interior of a bombed brick warehouse where firefighters desperately shoot water toward crumbling walls and smoke that looks like it was belched from an erupting volcano fills the sky with dense, black clouds. A doctor in a white...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Day 20: Babies among innocents of war in Ukraine

Three premature infants lie side by side, swaddled in blankets in a hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, left by the parents who cannot care for them. The bodies of people killed during Russian shelling lie wrapped in blankets Tuesday at the same hospital, No. 3. Piled against a wall, the horrific image is illuminated by a police officer’s flashlight.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Miami Herald

AP PHOTOS: Day 21: Ukraine war toll seen in drawing, tears

A child’s drawing hanging at a military checkpoint shows a person with a Ukrainian flag in one hand — and in the other, a large, black gun pointed at a green tank. A Ukrainian soldier wearing camouflage embraces a relative heading to Poland to flee the war. And an elderly Ukrainian woman wipes away tears during a funeral procession.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Day 27: Ukraine war forces more unwanted goodbyes

Tears fell, hands waved and voices uttered unwanted goodbyes yet again Tuesday as the ceaseless Russian war on Ukraine forced more refugees to flee their homes.Images captured by photographers for The Associated Press on Day 27 of the conflict reflect the pain and heartbreak of both those leaving and those left behind.In the southern city of Odesa, a woman and her young child, both struggling not to break down, look out the window of a departing train as the woman’s grandmother, a tissue pressed up against her face, bids them goodbye from the platform. In the western city of Lviv,...
POLITICS
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Day 29: Images of death, survival in Ukraine war

A woman kisses the forehead of her 61-year-old brother, who lies in a coffin after being killed by Russian soldiers in a village whose name in English means “dream.” A cemetery worker walks amid rows and rows of black marble urns containing the cremated remains of countless people killed in Russia's war on Ukraine. And a body covered by a white curtain or sheet lies on a city street, seemingly guarded by the cat and puppy who gaze out from advertisement photographs hung in a shop window.On day 29 of the conflict — one month since it began — persistent...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy