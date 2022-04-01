ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Nursing Home Reforms; new requirements include staffing ratios for all facilities

By Ryan Arbogast
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFaZp_0ewxVDD800

Governor Hochul has lifted her previous executive order delaying the implementation of the "Safe Staffing Act," which requires all long-term care facilities in the state to provide at minimum 3.5 hours of individual care to each resident, each day. The law had previously been suspended due to pandemic-related staffing shortages.

"If a nursing home not providing 3.5 hours of direct care time, they are just not meeting the basic clinical needs of their patients," said Richard Mollott from the Long Term Care Community Coalition - a group advocating for higher levels of care in nursing homes.

The Safe Staffing Act comes as a response to many nursing home related incidents throughout the pandemic, in order to insure healthy treatment for all members.

However, staffing challenges have created some issues with immediate compliance.

"These staffing ratios pose a real challenge for our facility. We're not against them whatsoever, but we need time to make this happen." said Bob Mayer, the CEO of the Weinberg Campus in Getzville.

Weinberg, among other nursing homes across the state, doesn't not at the current moment have the staffing capacity to be in line with the new policy.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, this is a widespread issue. Since February 2020, more than 420,000 nurses and assistants have walked off the job.

"We are going to have to start getting rid of beds to comply with the law. That means people that are in the hospital and have no where to go will be stuck, and that's horrible," said Mayer.

As of April 1st, the New York State government has not released any information on consequences for nursing homes who refuse or are unable to comply with the law.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

15K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow WKBW 7 News Buffalo and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Medicaid: Income requirements for the program

Medicaid is designed to help Americans considered low income afford healthcare. Requirements differ between states. The Affordable Care Act increased the income requirements in order to make Medicaid more available to Americans. While this was a good thing, over 28 million Americans still did not have healthcare in 2020. 12...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: Don't blame facilities for nursing home resident COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 itself should be blamed for nursing home resident deaths, not the facilities housing them, David Gifford, MD, wrote for USA Today last week. Dr. Gifford is the chief medical officer at the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living. He wrote the March 16 op-ed in response to the publication's "Dying for Care" investigation, which criticized the industry's response to the pandemic.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ratios#Nursing Home Reforms#The Weinberg Campus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
DCist

Maryland Will No Longer Require Four-Year Degrees For Thousands Of State Jobs

Maryland is officially dropping the four-year college degree requirement from many state jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan announced today. The state is launching what the governor calls a “first in the nation” workforce development program to recruit qualified workers who do not hold college degrees. Rolling back the barrier will help fill government positions left vacant during the pandemic, the governor said during a press conference. More than 300 state jobs that don’t require four-year degrees are currently open and posted online, he added.
MARYLAND STATE
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
wfit.org

AARP Florida asks Gov. DeSantis to veto a bill that changes nursing home staffing requirements

Opponents of a bill that would change nursing-home staffing standards are ratcheting up efforts to convince Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto it. Jamie Mongiovi, director of communications for AARP Florida, said members of the senior-advocacy group have been calling and emailing the governor’s office seeking a veto. “This legislation is simply going to put more pressure on the current (nursing home) staff to do more with less,” she said. “That is never a good formula for quality care.”
FLORIDA STATE
Sentinel

Funding boost for food assistance should be conditional

State officials, activists and lawmakers are pressing for a renewal of funding for food assistance programs championed early in the pandemic amidst business closures, as you read in Ryan Brown’s story in Saturday’s Sentinel. The lawmakers and activists are telling the truth about the need — just not...
CHARITIES
PIX11

NY AG demands more staffing at nursing homes

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Attorney General Letitia James called for stronger protections for nursing home workers along with better facility staffing on Monday, noting the workers have been on the front lines of the pandemic for more than two years. Many seniors across the country languished in nursing homes during the pandemic as coronavirus tore through […]
HEALTH SERVICES
technologynetworks.com

Non-Menstruating People Report Menstrual Symptoms After COVID-19 Vaccination

This article is based on research findings that are yet to be peer-reviewed. Results are therefore regarded as preliminary and should be interpreted as such. Find out about the role of the peer review process in research here. For further information, please contact the cited source. The potential impact that...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy