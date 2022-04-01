$45 Gift Cards Offered In Calaveras County For Vaccination Boosters

CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Calaveras Public Health will begin offering residents 5 and older $45 gift cards as COVID-19 vaccination incentives.

This offer takes place for all those looking to be vaccinated, including second boosters, from the period of July 1, 2021 until April 30, 2022.

Additional dates, times, and locations for the COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Program have been released for April 2022.

For program details and appointment availability, visit here.