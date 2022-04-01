ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

$45 Gift Cards Offered In Calaveras County For Vaccination Boosters

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PcAXj_0ewxVCKP00

CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Calaveras Public Health will begin offering residents 5 and older $45 gift cards as COVID-19 vaccination incentives.

This offer takes place for all those looking to be vaccinated, including second boosters, from the period of July 1, 2021 until April 30, 2022.

Additional dates, times, and locations for the COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Program have been released for April 2022.

For program details and appointment availability, visit here.

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento

63K+

Followers

17K+

Posts

24M+

Views

Follow CBS Sacramento and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Mission Local

Most SF teens are vaccinated, but lack boosters

Though San Franciscan teens are vaccinated, many need a boost. The majority of San Francisco teens are vaccinated but skipped the booster according to data presented at a Latino Task Force meeting Monday. Although overall 12 to 17-year-olds report 90 percent vaccination rate, Black teenagers remain behind with a 52...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Calaveras County, CA
Calaveras County, CA
Government
Calaveras County, CA
Health
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
The US Sun

Can I claim both Social Security and SSDI benefits?

As you are developing your retirement plan, one thing you will want to keep in mind is that, in most cases, a person cannot collect Social Security retirement and Social Security disability insurance (SSDI) at the same time. However, an individual is allowed to receive SSDI and Supplemental Security Income...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gift Cards#Calaveras Public Health
CBS Sacramento

California Sends 14.3 Million Covid-19 Tests To Schools As Students And Staff Return From Spring Break

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The state has issued more than 14.3 million COVID-19 at-home examinations to schools for students and staff over the past month, with around 7.2 million students and employees returning from spring break. “California is focused on keeping schools open and students safe, and we’re not letting our guard down,” said Governor Newsom. “We know that COVID-19 is still present in our communities, but the SMARTER Plan is how we keep people safe and continue moving the state forward.” In addition to these tests, the state has made personal protective equipment (PPE) available to any school that requires it, with approximately 40.6 million KN95s, N95s, and surgical masks issued to schools since the start of the school year. “California has become a national leader in preventing school closures and keeping students in the classroom. As the New York Times highlighted in mid-October, California did “remarkably well limiting outbreaks,” accounting for 1% of the nation’s school closures despite educating 12% of the nation’s students. By the start of winter break, the state improved that rate to 0.3% of the nation’s school closures,” said the Governor’s Office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTHI

Donors will get the chance at a gas gift card

INDIANA (WTHI) - Right now, you could have a chance to win a $100 gas gift card. Every day more than 10-thousand patients rely on blood donors to survive. Versti tells News 10 all donors who roll up their sleeves to donate will be entered to win a $100 gas gift card.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
CBS Sacramento

No COVID-19 Patients In UC Davis Medical Center ICU For 2 Consecutive Days For 1st Time Since February 2020

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The UC Davis Medical Center has hit an important milestone in the battle against COVID-19. On Thursday, UC Davis Health announced that they had no COVID-19 patients in their Intensive Care Unit for two consecutive days. It’s the first time in more than two years that has happened, UC Davis Health says. Since February 2020, the UC Davis Medical Center had treated at least one COVID-19 positive patient in ICU. In total, UC Davis Health says that means they’ve had a stretch of 761 days of treating patients in ICU suffering from coronavirus. “While this is positive news, our leadership encourages all staff to remain diligent in their health and safety practices,” UC Davis Health said in a statement. After a spike that started at the end of 2021, coronavirus cases have been tapering down since the middle of January. Test positivity rates are back down 1.4 percent, according to state numbers. Over the course of the pandemic, according to the state’s numbers, there have been a total of 276,040 COVID-19 cases and 2,946 confirmed deaths in Sacramento County as of March.
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
63K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy