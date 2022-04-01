ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

14 arrested on multiple drug, weapons charges after lengthy investigations

houmatimes.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrebonne Parish Sheriff,Tim Soignet said that multiple narcotics investigations resulted in multiple suspects being arrested this week. These were all lengthy investigations conducted by Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and other agencies. Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division, Houma City Police Narcotics Division and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division...

www.houmatimes.com

