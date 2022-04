CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago area drivers have another chance at up to $50 of free gas on Thursday, as businessman and philanthropist Willie Wilson has organized a $1 million gas giveaway at nearly 50 gas stations in the city and suburbs.It comes one week after Wilson, a former mayoral candidate, teamed up with 10 Chicago gas stations to give away $200,000 in free gas, causing huge traffic backups, as hundreds of drivers lined up to fill their tanks.Many people tried to cut the line -- resulting in police, at one point, closing a gas station temporarily. Thursday's gas giveaway will start at...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO