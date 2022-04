While many people choose to book a flight during their week off, spring break is actually the perfect time for you to unwind and completely chill. It's your chance to fully recharge from the demands of school and a jam-packed schedule. You don't have to go someplace tropical in order to have an enjoyable spring break, either. Sometimes the best vacations are the ones you take from the comforts of your own home. You'll be living your best staycation life, and will likely still post a bunch of pics of your spring break. Therefore, you'll need some Instagram captions for your spring break at home so that your friends know just how much fun you're having.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO