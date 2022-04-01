ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, MI

Highland Park nonprofit seeks help replacing single father's roof

By Amy Lange
fox2detroit.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRehab Highland Park helps clean up and...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police seek public’s help to find missing Kings Park cardiologist

Police are asking the community for help in locating a Kings Park cardiologist. Police say Trevor Verga was reported missing around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Police say Verga spoke to family members on the phone hours before he was reported missing. Verga's Dodge ram was located in a parking lot on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland Park, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Community Impact Nashville

Nonprofits help guide creation of inclusive parks in Franklin and Brentwood

As Franklin and Brentwood pursue building all-abilities playgrounds, local fundraising efforts are helping to drive the process of making the new spaces a reality. When Franklin resident Samantha Castro saw the crowd packed into a fundraising event last month to support a playground named in honor of her daughter, Elliott Grace Castro, she said it reminded her of how much Elliott’s life touched others.
BRENTWOOD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nonprofit’s truck and bikes stolen in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A program dedicated to empowering individuals through active modes of transportation must now get over a significant hurdle themselves. The group believes everyone should be able to ride, but thieves rode off in their vital work vehicle in the last day. Between Monday (March 21)...
LINCOLN PARK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy