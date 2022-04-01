ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Police searching for suspect in Wednesday robbery in Las Vegas

By Greg Haas
 13 hours ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for a suspect in a Wednesday afternoon robbery in the 3000 Block of East Tropicana Avenue.

The suspect, described by police as a white or Hispanic man, 30-40 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, and wearing a black jacket with a gray hoodie underneath, black sunglasses, a black balaclava, blue jeans, black shoes, a black backpack and a blue bag.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The robbery occurred just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery
Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com . Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime
Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

