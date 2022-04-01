ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Middletown Firefighter set to return home with escort

By Ben Schad
abc27 News
abc27 News
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLYin_0ewxTHfc00

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown Firefighter Shawn Menear is set to return home after a lengthy rehab in Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, April 6, Menear will be escorted home by the entire Middletown Volunteer Fire Department. The procession will travel on the turnpike and onto Union Street before arriving at Menear’s home in Royalton.

The procession is expected to leave Philadelphia at noon. The public is invited to participate in a homecoming by lining the sidewalks in Middletown and Royalton along the route which can be found here .

