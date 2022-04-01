ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Dog rescued from Anderson Co. culvert

By Robert Cox
 13 hours ago

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A dog was rescued Thursday evening after becoming stuck inside of a culvert in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office , dispatchers received a call around 6:30pm for a dog stuck on Glenn Cove Road near the Starr community.

The Williford Fire Department, Anderson County Roads & Bridges, and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit were able to free the dog from the culvert.

Deputies said the dog was dirty and tired but not hurt. The dog was later reunited with its owner.

