Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (back) available on Friday

By Zack Bussiere
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (back) is available for Friday's game against...

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
McCollum cheered in return, helps Pelicans beat Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum received a 90-second standing ovation in his first visit to Portland since a February trade to New Orleans, then scored 25 points to lead the Pelicans over the Trail Blazers 117-107 Wednesday night. “It was cool out there to see the love,” McCollum...
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Jazz prediction, odds, and pick – 3/31/2022

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Lakers-Jazz prediction and pick. Both of these teams desperately need a win in this game. The Lakers are finishing up one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history, but they still have a shot to make the play-in tournament. They have a half-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for the tenth seed, making every game left an incredibly important one. The Jazz aren’t in danger of missing the postseason, but they still need a victory here. They’ve fallen to the sixth seed in the Western Conference, but they only trail the fifth seed Denver Nuggets by half a game. With so much on the line, expect an entertaining game in this one.
Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel (ankle) questionable on Thursday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Gabriel is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Utah on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.2 minutes against the Jazz. Gabriel's Thursday projection includes...
Cory Joseph (back) questionable Thursday for Pistons

Detroit Pistons point guard Cory Joseph (back) is questionable to play Thursday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. The Pistons are listing Joseph as questionable for the front end of their back-to-back set. Killian Hayes could draw a start if Joseph is held out. numberFire's models currently project Joseph for 18.5 minutes...
Malik Beasley (ankle) active for Timberwolves' Friday game against Denver

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Beasley will play in Denver after Minnesota's guard was forced to miss two games. In a matchup against a Denver unit ranked 15th in defensive rating, our models project Beasley to score 17.0 FanDuel points.
Trae Young (groin) probable for Hawks on Saturday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (groin) is probable for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Young is dealing with a groin injury but is expected to play against Brooklyn on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 37.2 minutes against the Nets. Young's Saturday projection includes 27.6 points, 4.2...
Bucks' Khris Middleton ejected on Thursday

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton has been ejected from Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Middleton was ejected on Thursday after being assessed a flagrant two foul. Middleton will finish Thursday's game with 16 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists in 30 minutes played.
Bucks' Serge Ibaka starting on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Serge Ibaka is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Ibaka will get the start on Friday with four of the Bucks' starters ruled out. Our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against the Clippers. Ibaka's Friday projection includes 10.9 points,...
Hawks' Lou Williams (ankle, back) probable on Saturday

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Lou Williams (back, ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams is dealing with multiple injuries but is expected to play against Brooklyn on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 12.4 minutes against the Nets. Williams' Saturday projection includes 5.9 points, 1.3...
Max Strus (shoulder) listed as questionable on Heat's Saturday injury report

Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Strus' availability is unknown with a recent shoulder contusion. After two consecutive starts, Miami's 26-year old guard could be in line for another opportunity with their first unit if he is active against a Bulls' unit allowing a 112.3 defensive rating.
Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon (back) remains out on Friday

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (back) will not play in Friday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Brogdon will miss his seventh straight game for various reasons including back soreness. Expect Tyrese Haliburton to play a lead offensive role against a Celtics' team ranked first in defensive rating. Haliburton's projection...
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday 4/1/22

Player props are a fun way to bet the NBA without having to worry about the zaniness that last-minute injuries can cause in terms of a spread or a game total. Here, we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make some cash.
Justin Anderson out of Indiana's Friday lineup against Boston

Indiana Pacers small forward Justin Anderson is not starting in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Anderson will play off the bench after Oshae Brissett was named Friday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 233.2 minutes this season, Anderson is averaging 0.81 FanDuel points per minute.
Milwaukee's Pat Connaughton starting on Friday for inactive Khris Middleton

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Connaughton will make his 19th start this season after Khris Middleton was ruled out. Connaughton's Friday projection includes 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists .
Pacers' Oshae Brissett (back) questionable for Friday

Indiana Pacers small forward Oshae Brissett (back) is questionable to play on Friday versus the Boston Celtics. Brissett was a late scratch on Monday and he remained out Wednesday after being listed as questionable. Goga Bitadze (foot, questionable), Justin Anderson, and Jalen Smith are in line for more work if Brissett remains out.
Grizzlies edge Spurs 112-111, clinch No. 2 seed in West

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tyus Jones scored 25 points and the Memphis Grizzlies edged the San Antonio Spurs 112-111 to capture the Southwest Division title and clinch the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Memphis never trailed, even as Ja Morant missed his sixth straight game with a knee injury. The Grizzlies improved to 19-2 without Morant this season. The loss snapped San Antonio’s four-game winning streak, the Spurs’ longest of the season. The Spurs dropped a half-game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for 10th, and the final berth in the play-in tournament.
