Rick Jeanneret to hold press conference tonight

By Adam Duke
WIVB
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday is RJ night at KeyBank Center, as legendary Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret’s name will be hung from the rafters alongside other Sabres icons during a pregame ceremony. Jeanneret will be taking...

Surging Sabres show signs of blossoming in late-season run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — One year and one day later, Sabres coach Don Granato still reflects on the encouraging text message forward Kyle Okposo sent following what stands as one of the lowest moments in franchise history. “We will win,” Granato said, recalling Okposo’s text shortly after Buffalo squandered...
Second-period outburst powers WBS Penguins past Hartford, 5-1

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Penguins opened the day narrowly out of a playoff spot. A huge second period on Wednesday night vaulted them right back into one. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton shrugged off a slow start against Hartford to score four times in a span of 12:23...
Rick Jeanneret
Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties...
Kotkaniemi out at least two weeks for Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be out at least two weeks for the Carolina Hurricanes because of a lower-body injury. The forward was injured Monday by a check from Washington Capitals center Lars Eller late in the third period of a 6-1 win. "It's going to be at least...
Rick Jeanneret helped develop Kevyn Adams' love for hockey

Adams knew of Jeanneret before he even knew his love for the game of hockey. He said, “My parents used to send me to bed and they’d let me listen to the games on the radio and I remember my mom and dad coming in and asking me why I wasn’t asleep.”
Buffalo Sabres
Jets defeat Sabres in shootout, gain ground in wild card race

Blake Wheeler and Mason Appleton both scored in regulation for the Jets and Wheeler ended it in the shootout with the game winner. Mason Appleton scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves for the Jets (33-25-10), who have won seven of nine and trail the Vegas Golden Knights by two points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Vegas won 3-0 against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.
Sold-out Sabres crowd says 'thank you RJ'

It was a night to remember in downtown Buffalo, as the Sabres paid tribute to the man who's provided the soundtrack to 51 years of magical moments. Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Rick Jeanneret had his name raised to the rafters in front of a sold-out crowd, flanked by former players and broadcast partners, all to say "thank you RJ."
At The Final Horn | Thompson hits 30 goals as Sabres win on RJ Night

Team honored legendary announcer Rick Jeanneret with pregame banner ceremony. On the night the Buffalo Sabres honored play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret, an institution of the organization since 1971, with a banner in his honor, the team picked up a pitch-perfect win. Tage Thompson scored twice to hit the 30-goal mark...
WIBX 950

The Best Calls From Buffalo Sabres Announcer Rick Jeanneret

Tonight the Buffalo Sabres will honor their longtime announcer Rick Jeanneret with a special banner night. Tonight, the Sabres play host to Nashville, and Buffalo has claimed it RJ Banner night in honor of their longtime announcer Rick Jeanneret who is retiring at the end of the season. During the...
GAMEDAY: Jets at Maple Leafs

TORONTO - The Winnipeg Jets wrap up a short two-game road trip tonight when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. After the 3-2 shootout win in Buffalo last night, the Jets won't hold a morning skate ahead of tonight's game. Stay tuned for the JetsTV Road Report and Five Storylines for up-to-date line-up information as it comes available.
Sharpen Up: April 1, 2022 | Tonight, we celebrate Rick Jeanneret's career

Doors for RJ Night open at 5 p.m; 1st 10,000 fans will receive a replica banner. RJ Night is finally here. Before the Buffalo Sabres' game tonight against the Nashville Predators, join us for a banner ceremony as Rick Jeanneret's name will be added to the rafters of KeyBank Center.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Boston University fires men's hockey head coach Albie O'Connell

The Boston University Terriers made waves in the college hockey world without even making the NCAA Tournament. As first reported by ESPN’s John Buccigross, BU has made the decision to fire head coach Albie O’Connell. In a release, athletic director Drew Marochello noted that it was a “difficult decision” to move on from O’Connell, but cited the historic program’s “high expectations” for why a change was needed. This is the first time in nearly 50 years that BU has fired its head men’s hockey coach, following the legendary 40-year run of Jack Parker, who retired 2013, and the short, but successful run of David Quinn, who left for the New York Rangers in 2018.
