Rick Jeanneret to hold press conference tonight

Blake Wheeler and Mason Appleton both scored in regulation for the Jets and Wheeler ended it in the shootout with the game winner. Mason Appleton scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves for the Jets (33-25-10), who have won seven of nine and trail the Vegas Golden Knights by two points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Vegas won 3-0 against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO