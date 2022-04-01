Young woman injured in Arabi tornado has died

A young Arabi woman who uses a wheelchair and a ventilator and was injured when her family's home lifted off its piers in last week's tornado has died, our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune report.

The newspapers report that Maria Celeste Burke, 22, who had been fighting muscular dystrophy since she was 5, died Thursday from a blood clot at University Medical Center, according to her sister-in-law, Karina Contreras.

