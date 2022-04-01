ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arabi, LA

Young woman injured in Arabi tornado has died

KATC News
KATC News
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVwbe_0ewxS5LC00

A young Arabi woman who uses a wheelchair and a ventilator and was injured when her family's home lifted off its piers in last week's tornado has died, our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune report.

The newspapers report that Maria Celeste Burke, 22, who had been fighting muscular dystrophy since she was 5, died Thursday from a blood clot at University Medical Center, according to her sister-in-law, Karina Contreras.

To read their story, click here.

Comments / 2

Check out more stories from
KATC News
KATC News

28K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KFVS12

Drone video of tornado damage in Arabi

Emergency crews are responding to a report of an overturned snowplow on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County. U.S. 60 west of Morehouse, Mo. open after tractor trailers overturn. Updated: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. U.S. 60 is open after a commercial vehicle crash west of Morehouse on...
MOREHOUSE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arabi, LA
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Muscular Dystrophy#Maria Celeste#Extreme Weather#The Advocate Times#University Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJTV 12

Woman dies, man injured in I-55 crash in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven woman died and a Magee man was injured in a car crash on I-55 in Hinds County on Monday, March 21. The crash happened after 9:00 a.m. Investigators with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said Jerry Hammond, 44, was driving northbound on I-55 when his 2007 Saturn Ion […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

A Confirmed Tornado Touches Down in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, MS (KTVE/KARD) – A confirmed tornado touched down near Vicksburg, Mississippi on Tuesday as a part of the severe storms in the area. One of the areas hit the hardest was the Eagle Lake region just northwest of the city where the tornado was caught on camera by a local resident. “I ran inside […]
VICKSBURG, MS
KIMA TV

Yakima woman dies, three more injured in fatal car crash

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima woman died and three more people were injured after a fatal three-car crash Sunday afternoon in Yakima. Just after noon, Yakima Police and firefighters responded to the crash at 48th and Washington Ave. Officers said the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo was attempting...
YAKIMA, WA
KATC News

KATC News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy