ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Women in Auto: Claire Cavender McNab

mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJUdU_0ewxRxW200
Claire Cavender McNab (OVERSTREET)

Claire Cavender McNab, 31, comes from an established San Antonio automotive family, and even though it took her a while to get involved in the family business, she most likely was destined to do so eventually.

Today she’s partnership and outreach coordinator for the Cavender Auto Family, which is led by her father, Rick Cavender and uncle, Stephen Cavender.

Her family’s business operates Audi and Toyota dealerships in San Antonio, but also has other dealerships across Texas that represent a total of 14 new-car franchises. The Cavender Auto Family is separate from the Cavender Auto Group in San Antonio, which is run by her cousins.

McNab came into the family business in a circuitous route.“I was an art major from UT, and I got into public relations out of college,” she said. “But I couldn’t find a job in my degree that was fulfilling, so I went to Los Angeles.”

There, she got into the car business for a while. “But I said, ‘Wait. I have the rest of my life to do this. So, I got into entertainment public relations for a while.”Then she moved back to San Antonio, and she’s been working the family business ever since. Although she’s technically based at corporate headquarters, she mostly works from home, she said.

Q.: How long have you been working in the industry?
A.: Eight years.

Q. Why did you choose the auto industry?
A.: The auto industry has been in my blood and DNA since my great-grandfather James Cavender started our company in 1939. I really didn’t think twice about another industry to work in, I was born for this business and haven’t looked back since I started.

Q. How did you get your first job in the industry?
A.: It’s funny you ask this because a majority of people would think I just walked in and got my job because of my last name. But the real story is that in order to be eligible to work for my family, I had to work for another company for at least two years. After I worked outside of my family business, just like everybody else I applied online and interviewed with our HR team and got my first paid job with my family. Might I add they put me through THREE rounds of interviews! I was a little nervous, ha ha!

Q. Is your current job your first in the industry, or have you had other roles?
A.: I have worked in various roles in the automotive industry. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin in 2013, I moved to Los Angeles and started working as a technologist at a Lexus dealership, and moved my way into Used Car Inventory Control. When I moved back to Texas in 2016, I began working for my family and became a launch coordinator for Toyota of Cedar Park. After a short stint in the Austin area, I moved back to San Antonio and found myself as an HR coordinator at our corporate office until I moved into my current role as partnership and outreach coordinator in January 2020.

Q.What’s your overall view so far of working in the auto industry? Is it what you imagined it to be?
A.: I love everything about the auto industry. It’s fast-paced and exciting; every day is different. It can be so rewarding, but you definitely have to be ready to work hard. I also think it’s incredible that you don’t need a college degree in the automotive industry to be successful. As long as you have motivation, drive, customer-service skills and love for the business, you can be the best of the best. I have enjoyed watching colleagues who came to the dealerships right out of high school grow with the organization over the years and move into manager positions.

Q.Have you experienced any particular challenges as a woman working in a generally male-dominated industry?
A.: Balancing being a mother can be difficult when working in a generally male-dominated industry, especially when hours can be rigorous and working from home is not really an option. I am lucky that I am able to have flexible hours, childcare and the option to work from home as needed, but for many women in our industry I know that is not the case. I am very proud to announce that the Cavender Auto Family will be implementing a 12-week paid maternity and paternity leave starting on April 1, 2022. In the past, we were giving women the option to take a maternity leave via short-term disability, which only worked if you signed up for it during our annual open enrollment or when you were a new hire.

I worked diligently along with our Dealer Principal/Partner Julie Herrera of Toyota of Cedar Park and City Limit Subaru and studied different maternity and paternity leaves at other companies outside our industry, and we drafted our new policy and Julie presented it and got it passed with no hiccups.

Q. What advice to you have for other women who might be contemplating careers in the auto industry?
A.: When you first come into the automotive industry, it’s normal to wonder, “Will I be taken as seriously because I am not a man?” The answer is yes! Put the hard work in and you will never go unnoticed.

I am proud to say we have Julie Herrera, a woman Dealer Principal/Partner in our family operations who worked her way up within our organization and has been hugely successful in her own right. She is a role model for any woman in the automotive industry because she has shown that if you work hard and never doubt yourself as a woman, you can be just as successful as any man.

Q. Would you recommend a position like yours to other women, or what positions you might suggest?
A.: I don’t think there is a specific position for a woman in the automotive industry I would suggest. Bottom line, women are capable of being successful in every position. I think the position a woman needs to be in will really depend on where she is in her personal life and career.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com

2K+

Followers

545

Posts

464K+

Views

Follow mySanAntonio.com and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
mySanAntonio.com

Best Custom Automotive Shop in San Antonio: Blackjack Speed Shop

Blackjack Speed Shop Voted Best Custom Automotive Shop in San Antonio (Courtesy Black Jack Speed Shop ) Blackjack Speed Shop first appeared on the San Antonio scene about 10 years ago when Spurs’ very own Tim Duncan teamed up with buddy turned partner, Jason Pena. The automotive shop has since earned several awards, including this year’s Best Custom Automotive Shop in the Readers’ Choice Awards.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
gmauthority.com

GM Hit With Class Action Lawsuit For Peeling Paint On Chevy And GMC Trucks

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against GM by certain owners of the automaker’s 2015 to 2019 model year full-size truck and SUV models over peeling exterior paint. Plaintiffs in this class-action suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, say the exterior paint on affected vehicles is prone to delaminating, peeling, bubbling, flaking and/or blistering, according to Car Complaints. They also allege the paint peels and delaminates without any external or environmental influence, as the paint and clear coat were are not able to bond properly due to their opposing chemical properties.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Cars
San Antonio, TX
Business
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Cedar Park, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Ash Jurberg

The 2 richest people in San Antonio

There always seems to be a focus on the billionaires of Austin, Dallas, and Houston, but it should be remembered that San Antonio is home to many successful people. I thought we should shine the spotlight back on San Antonio and look at two men who have made it big in the Alamo City.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Industry#Vehicles#Overstreet#The Cavender Auto Family#The Cavender Auto Group#Ut
Outsider.com

Ford Recalls Roughly 200,00 F-150s, SUVs: Here’s Why

Ford has issued multiple vehicle recalls since the start of 2022, and now the American automaker has issued yet another recall after reports came of brake fluid leaks that could compromise braking in the vehicles. The recalls affect around 200,000 Ford trucks and SUVs. At a Glance:. Ford issued recalls...
CARS
FMX 94.5

6 Things That Make Lubbock One Of The Nastiest Places In Texas

Sorry gang, but Lubbock can be kind of gross. Yes, we're dealing with the gross, dirty, diseased, and junky version of "nasty" here. What's amazing is that Lubbock tends to look kind of clean, but that's an illusion. What really happens here is everything is blown into certain places or runs off into the buffalo wallows. Then there are the people who won't wrap that rascal or wash their hands after dropping a deuce.
LUBBOCK, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo man dies in crash on US 67

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 26-year-old San Angelo man was killed early Friday when the car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer, five miles north of San Angelo on US 67. According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the tractor-trailer, driven...
SAN ANGELO, TX
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1972 Ford Galaxie 500 Sedan

1972 ended up being the final year for the postwar era of mainstream American car shoppers buying big, cheap sedans with few misgivings about fuel economy (though, if you want to get picky about it, you could say the 1973 Oil Crisis began while 1974 models were already in showrooms). Full-sized Fords sold very well in 1972, with close to a half-million Customs, Galaxies, and LTDs sold that year (plus better than 75,000 units of the Marquis and Monterey), and these cars were commonplace on American roads well into the 1990s. Today, the 1971-1972 big Fords and their distinctive snouts have all but disappeared, so I was happy to find this extremely green example in a Denver-area yard last month.
BUYING CARS
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio Texas, Spanish for Saint Antonio, has a population of almost 1,500,000 people. With a large majority Hispanic population, it’s no surprise that there is plenty of Latin food to enjoy. However, there are still plenty of American restaurants in the San Antonio area and with our list of top five restaurants in San Antonio, Texas you’ll be able to enjoy them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MotorBiscuit

Get Ready For Two Totally New Kia Pickup Trucks

In a surprising announcement, Kia says it is developing two new electric pickup trucks. But as you’ll see, this has been long in the works. In all, it plans on debuting 14 new EVs by 2027 at a rate of two per year. It has recently released its EV6 crossover, while sales of the Niro EV have picked up. The Niro has seen a 132 percent increase last month alone.
CARS
SFGate

Ford recalls F-150 pickups, SUVs to fix brake fluid leak

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because brake fluid can leak, causing longer stopping distances. The recall covers the F-150 pickup from 2016 through 2018, as well as Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from 2016 and 2017. All have 3.5-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engines.
DETROIT, MI
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
2K+
Followers
545
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy