Women in Auto: Claire Cavender McNab

Claire Cavender McNab (OVERSTREET)

Claire Cavender McNab, 31, comes from an established San Antonio automotive family, and even though it took her a while to get involved in the family business, she most likely was destined to do so eventually.

Today she’s partnership and outreach coordinator for the Cavender Auto Family, which is led by her father, Rick Cavender and uncle, Stephen Cavender.

Her family’s business operates Audi and Toyota dealerships in San Antonio, but also has other dealerships across Texas that represent a total of 14 new-car franchises. The Cavender Auto Family is separate from the Cavender Auto Group in San Antonio, which is run by her cousins.

McNab came into the family business in a circuitous route.“I was an art major from UT, and I got into public relations out of college,” she said. “But I couldn’t find a job in my degree that was fulfilling, so I went to Los Angeles.”

There, she got into the car business for a while. “But I said, ‘Wait. I have the rest of my life to do this. So, I got into entertainment public relations for a while.”Then she moved back to San Antonio, and she’s been working the family business ever since. Although she’s technically based at corporate headquarters, she mostly works from home, she said.

Q.: How long have you been working in the industry?

A.: Eight years.

Q. Why did you choose the auto industry?

A.: The auto industry has been in my blood and DNA since my great-grandfather James Cavender started our company in 1939. I really didn’t think twice about another industry to work in, I was born for this business and haven’t looked back since I started.

Q. How did you get your first job in the industry?

A.: It’s funny you ask this because a majority of people would think I just walked in and got my job because of my last name. But the real story is that in order to be eligible to work for my family, I had to work for another company for at least two years. After I worked outside of my family business, just like everybody else I applied online and interviewed with our HR team and got my first paid job with my family. Might I add they put me through THREE rounds of interviews! I was a little nervous, ha ha!

Q. Is your current job your first in the industry, or have you had other roles?

A.: I have worked in various roles in the automotive industry. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin in 2013, I moved to Los Angeles and started working as a technologist at a Lexus dealership, and moved my way into Used Car Inventory Control. When I moved back to Texas in 2016, I began working for my family and became a launch coordinator for Toyota of Cedar Park. After a short stint in the Austin area, I moved back to San Antonio and found myself as an HR coordinator at our corporate office until I moved into my current role as partnership and outreach coordinator in January 2020.

Q.What’s your overall view so far of working in the auto industry? Is it what you imagined it to be?

A.: I love everything about the auto industry. It’s fast-paced and exciting; every day is different. It can be so rewarding, but you definitely have to be ready to work hard. I also think it’s incredible that you don’t need a college degree in the automotive industry to be successful. As long as you have motivation, drive, customer-service skills and love for the business, you can be the best of the best. I have enjoyed watching colleagues who came to the dealerships right out of high school grow with the organization over the years and move into manager positions.

Q.Have you experienced any particular challenges as a woman working in a generally male-dominated industry?

A.: Balancing being a mother can be difficult when working in a generally male-dominated industry, especially when hours can be rigorous and working from home is not really an option. I am lucky that I am able to have flexible hours, childcare and the option to work from home as needed, but for many women in our industry I know that is not the case. I am very proud to announce that the Cavender Auto Family will be implementing a 12-week paid maternity and paternity leave starting on April 1, 2022. In the past, we were giving women the option to take a maternity leave via short-term disability, which only worked if you signed up for it during our annual open enrollment or when you were a new hire.

I worked diligently along with our Dealer Principal/Partner Julie Herrera of Toyota of Cedar Park and City Limit Subaru and studied different maternity and paternity leaves at other companies outside our industry, and we drafted our new policy and Julie presented it and got it passed with no hiccups.

Q. What advice to you have for other women who might be contemplating careers in the auto industry?

A.: When you first come into the automotive industry, it’s normal to wonder, “Will I be taken as seriously because I am not a man?” The answer is yes! Put the hard work in and you will never go unnoticed.

I am proud to say we have Julie Herrera, a woman Dealer Principal/Partner in our family operations who worked her way up within our organization and has been hugely successful in her own right. She is a role model for any woman in the automotive industry because she has shown that if you work hard and never doubt yourself as a woman, you can be just as successful as any man.

Q. Would you recommend a position like yours to other women, or what positions you might suggest?

A.: I don’t think there is a specific position for a woman in the automotive industry I would suggest. Bottom line, women are capable of being successful in every position. I think the position a woman needs to be in will really depend on where she is in her personal life and career.