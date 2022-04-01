ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minecraft Update Tests Community-Voted Allay Mob

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMinecraft players who build on the game's Java Edition got a new Snapshot this week that allows them to try out the Allay, the mob that the community chose to add to the game in last year's vote. This mob beat out the Glare and the Copper Golem as players voted...

comicbook.com

