Cavaliers' star Kevin Love said team therapy improved chemistry and focus and helped them return to the playoffs for the first time in 4 years

By Jackson Thompson
 13 hours ago

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

  • The Cleveland Cavaliers can go to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
  • Kevin Love said the team therapist Mayur Pandya has helped them build focus and chemistry this year.
  • He said his team was open to working with Pandya after DeMar DeRozan talked about his mental health.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the NBA playoff picture for the first time since LeBron James left the team in 2018, and the veteran star Kevin Love said team therapy played a big role in their comeback.

Love told Insider Cavaliers players started to work with the team's therapist, Mayur Pandya, more this season and that it helped them cultivate better team chemistry and focus.

"Boosting mental performance and resilience is the reason we are here today," Love said. "We're all much better for it and having these conversations, and having Dr. Pandya taking the time, and for the organization understanding that it's important."

Pandya was hired by the Cavaliers just before the 2018-19 season, but Love said players didn't prioritize working with him much until this year.

Love said his teammates became more comfortable working with Pandya after the Chicago Bulls' star point guard DeMar DeRozan publicly opened up about his struggles with mental health in June in an Instagram post , which Love said helped normalize mental-health treatment for NBA stars.

Love added that other star athletes had helped shed light on the importance of mental health for himself and his teammates, including the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who opened up about his depression in a 2020 interview, the US women's gymnastics star Simone Biles, who withdrew from competitions at the Tokyo Olympics over mental-health concerns, and the former Ohio State football player Harry Miller, who quit his team because of severe depression and burnout.

Cavaliers players worked with Pandya in 2 groups and practiced meditative treatments

Love said the Cavaliers worked with Pandya in both individual and group sessions. He told Insider the team was split into two groups and each group featured both veterans and younger players.

"Everybody has their own journey and mental-health journey, but we're not meant to go through this alone," Love said. "Having diversity within our group, how we grew up, where we were born, socioeconomic status, wherever we may be, I think there's a lot of problem-solving there."

Love said meditation and therapy helped the players sharpen their mental focus, resilience, and chemistry. Love said he discovered meditation in 2017, when the James-led Cavaliers were in the middle of four straight seasons in which they made it to the NBA Finals.

Read the original article on Insider

