Park City and Summit County sign commitment to maintain Senior Center

PARK CITY, Utah — On Thursday, Park City Mayor Nann Worel, Park City Councilor Tana Toly, and Park City Senior Center Board President Cheryl Soshnik were joined by members of the Park City Senior Center to witness the signing of a joint memorandum of understanding between the Park City Seniors, Park City, and Summit County.

The signing recognizes a collaborative commitment to ensure the Senior Center continues to be successfully operated and maintained.

The Senior Center hopes to utilize their facilities in a greater capacity by increasing their membership, programs and inclusion with more diversity. They also plan to use the building more by involving other non-profits throughout Park City in collaboration with various programs.

