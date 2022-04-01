Police looking for suspect wanted in Baltimore County homicide
Have you seen this man? Baltimore County Police and Metro Crime Stoppers looking for information that would lead to the arrest of this homicide suspect.
Police say 22-year-old Artaz L. Cotton is wanted in connection to a homicide that happened on October 29 in the 1200 block of Stamford Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
