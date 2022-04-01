ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona's Tommy Lloyd wins AP men's coach of the year

By John Marshall - Associated Press
 13 hours ago
Arizona's Tommy Lloyd has been named The Associated Press men's basketball coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season.

Lloyd received 28 votes to edge Providence’s Ed Cooley, who got 21 votes.

Lloyd spent 22 seasons at Gonzaga and took the lessons he learned to Arizona.

The Wildcats went 34-3 and swept the Pac-12 season and tournament titles to earn a No. 1 in the NCAA Tournament.

Lloyd joins Indiana State’s Bill Hodges and Drake’s Keno Davisin earning AP coach of the year in their first season as a head coach.

