Michigan Stunt Driver Sara Holden Releases Short Film “#momlife”

We may not be out of the woods yet as far as snow is concerned. You won't believe how late it has snowed in the Kalamazoo area. After experiencing sunshine and 72 degrees in Kalamazoo on the first full day of Spring, it's hard to imagine that we still have freezing temps in the future. But...we do. In fact, we could see snow with a low of 20 on Saturday, March 25th, and drop down to a low of 18 on Sunday, March 26th according to WWMT's 7-day forecast. Not to mention, my iPhone weather app indicates 6 days in a row of below freezing temps for over lows in its 10-day forecast. So, when can we pack our winter clothing away? Good question. Let's take a look at the history of the latest snowfall in Kalamazoo and surrounding areas using data from Climate.gov.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO