A woman calls the police to KFC because she wants all of her chicken. Sometimes fast food restaurants get our orders wrong. It happens all of the time. We're all human beings that make mistakes. On this day in Euclid, Ohio, a customer claims she was short-changed on her chicken at a local KFC. She claims to have only received 4 pieces of chicken even though she purchased 8. The angry customer was not having it. So, she did what anyone else would've done in her position. She called 9-1-1. OK, absolutely nobody would have done that. The emergency dispatcher tried to explain to her that this was not what 9-1-1 is for according to Fox8.com,

OHIO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO